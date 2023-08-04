Willowbrook Foods in Killinchy, one of the most successful producers of salad bowls, bagged vegetables and ready meals for supermarkets in the UK and Ireland, has been named ‘The Most Innovative Food Production Company in the UK’ in the prestigious Enterprise Awards.

The family owned company, which also has a processing operation in Newtownards, was the only Northern Ireland enterprise to be featured in the awards that are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of smaller companies in particular throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was further good news for the Willowbrook team led by founder and chief executive John McCann in the shape of a series of shortlistings for its products in the Irish Food and Drink Quality Awards (IFDQA), competition driven by the leading supermarkets such as Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s biggest retailer and grocer.

Willowbrook had five products listed by IFDQA judges including shredded sprouts for Lidl and caulifower cheese for Aldi.

John McCann, says: “It’s been a great July for us so far. Winning the UK Enterprise award for innovation is immensely important because it’s a tremendous endorsement of our decision to focus on innovative products and processes almost two decades ago.

“We took a decision to establish and staff with professionals in a separate innovation centre which is developing highly original foods with major supermarkets to meet the changing demands of consumers across the UK and Ireland. We were the first in the industry here to make such a strategic investment in food innovation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 1968 by Mr McCann on the family farm overlooking Strangford Lough, Willowbrook Foods creates a variety of products which are sold throughout the UK and Ireland.

Willowbrook Foods specialises in award-winning vegetable products

The family owned business was officially established when Mr McCann began farming vegetables on his father’s land and started selling the produce in local markets.

Initially Willowbrook Foods was producing prepared and packaged vegetables and soup mixes and in 1978 they secured their first major contract with Wellworths and since then they have gone from strength to strength with major retailers especially supermarkets. It is now a well-established food brand.

John is said to have pioneered a new marketing strategy by using own grown farm vegetables in the packing for supermarkets, which prior to the 1970s did not exist. This was the beginning of convenience and added value vegetable products as John identified consumers’ demand for convenient products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the early days Willowbrook Foods has been a leader in the forefront of premium prepared fresh vegetables and salads, cooked and ready to cook products. Success has been built on continuous improvements in product developments and processes expanding throughout Ireland and GB.

John McCann, chief executive of Willowbrook Foods in Killinchy

He explains: “We pride ourselves on having a complete understanding of not only our client’s business and requirements but also on the industry and emerging food trends globally and the evolution they can show our industry. Our passion in our sectors ensures all prospective and existing customers put innovation first, our customer’s want innovation and we love giving it.”

The in-house innovation team has a wealth of knowledge and are all qualified food scientists or chefs to allow likeminded discussion and development with all customers whether in retail, foodservice or manufacturing. Each customer of Willowbrook Foods is assigned their own dedicated innovation support manager to help promote and progress their relationship with the business along with their portfolio of products supplied by Willowbrook Foods.

The two factories offer a large range of prepared fresh vegetables and salads and also cooked and ready to cook products

Willowbrook was among 25 local companies with more than 40 products in the running for top awards to be announced later in the year at a gala event in Dublin.

Among other Northern Ireland companies with products in the mix are Rich Sauces of Newtownards, McCracken’s Ales of Lurgan, Jackson Roze from Tandagree and Limavady’s Corndale Charcuterie.

Now in its 10th year, IFQDA has become a well-recognised badge of excellence amongst customers and the food and drink community across the island of Ireland.