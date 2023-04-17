News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
2 minutes ago Brecon Beacons National Park undergoes major name change
34 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
40 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

Killyhevlin Hotel announces £1.6m investment with 12 new studios perfect for couples looking for a luxury self-catering experience on the edge of Lough Erne

The new studios at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen, which currently comprises 71 guestrooms and 20 two bedroom self-catering lodges, are due to open in July.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST

One of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels has announced plans for the addition of 12 new self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs.

The new Studios at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen, which currently comprises 71 guestrooms and 20 two bedroom self-catering lodges, are due to open in July. They have been designed specifically for couples looking for a luxury self-catering experience on the edge of Lough Erne with the added benefits of the adjacent hotel facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each one bedroom studio will boast large, front-facing glazing to maximise the stunning views that Lough Erne has to offer, an open plan fully equipped kitchen, lounge area, bathroom and air-conditioning. There will be six units at lower ground floor and six units at upper ground level each with private outdoor furnished patio areas.

Most Popular

The Lakeview Studios have been designed to create a modern and luxurious feel with a sense of space, warmth and comfort to enable couples to enjoy the stunning lake views. Every detail has been carefully considered including bespoke furniture, sandy porcelain tiles, mid accent timbers and soothing paint tones inspired by the surrounding lakeside and woodland environments.

The modular concrete-built units are well insulated and highly energy efficient reflecting the hotel’s ethos of providing sustainable, high-quality experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jacqueline Wright, finance director of Killyhevlin Hotel, said: “We are delighted to announce plans for the opening of 12 Lakeview Studios this July. These promise to offer a new luxury self-catering experience at Killyhevlin Hotel exclusive to couples wishing to enjoy a relaxing break and spend quality time together. In addition to the £1.6m investment, we are excited to be adding to our award-winning team by creating 10 new roles across our housekeeping, reception and food and beverage departments.”

Leigh Watson, HR director of Killyhevlin Hotel, added: “Couples staying at our new Lakeview Studios will have the best of both worlds, private stylish studios with beautiful views over Lough Erne, and all the hotel facilities on their doorstep. Studio guests can enjoy complimentary use of Killyhevlin Health Club, which includes gym, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, outdoor hot tub overlooking Lough Erne. We are the only hotel in Northern Ireland to have a Padel Court on site.”

Guests can also avail of a range of luxurious Elemis treatments at Kalm Spa and enjoy a ‘taste of Killyhevlin’ with breakfast, light bites, lunch and evening menus, all served with a lakeview.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Killyhevlin Hotel worked with local companies Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace to deliver this exciting project ready for July 2023.

Read More
Senior appointments for two Northern Ireland men at the largest aerospace compan...
Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new StudiosKillyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios
Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios
Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new StudiosKillyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios
Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new StudiosKillyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios
Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios
Related topics:EnniskillenNorthern Ireland