One of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels has announced plans for the addition of 12 new self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs.

The new Studios at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen, which currently comprises 71 guestrooms and 20 two bedroom self-catering lodges, are due to open in July. They have been designed specifically for couples looking for a luxury self-catering experience on the edge of Lough Erne with the added benefits of the adjacent hotel facilities.

Each one bedroom studio will boast large, front-facing glazing to maximise the stunning views that Lough Erne has to offer, an open plan fully equipped kitchen, lounge area, bathroom and air-conditioning. There will be six units at lower ground floor and six units at upper ground level each with private outdoor furnished patio areas.

The Lakeview Studios have been designed to create a modern and luxurious feel with a sense of space, warmth and comfort to enable couples to enjoy the stunning lake views. Every detail has been carefully considered including bespoke furniture, sandy porcelain tiles, mid accent timbers and soothing paint tones inspired by the surrounding lakeside and woodland environments.

The modular concrete-built units are well insulated and highly energy efficient reflecting the hotel’s ethos of providing sustainable, high-quality experiences.

Jacqueline Wright, finance director of Killyhevlin Hotel, said: “We are delighted to announce plans for the opening of 12 Lakeview Studios this July. These promise to offer a new luxury self-catering experience at Killyhevlin Hotel exclusive to couples wishing to enjoy a relaxing break and spend quality time together. In addition to the £1.6m investment, we are excited to be adding to our award-winning team by creating 10 new roles across our housekeeping, reception and food and beverage departments.”

Leigh Watson, HR director of Killyhevlin Hotel, added: “Couples staying at our new Lakeview Studios will have the best of both worlds, private stylish studios with beautiful views over Lough Erne, and all the hotel facilities on their doorstep. Studio guests can enjoy complimentary use of Killyhevlin Health Club, which includes gym, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, outdoor hot tub overlooking Lough Erne. We are the only hotel in Northern Ireland to have a Padel Court on site.”

Guests can also avail of a range of luxurious Elemis treatments at Kalm Spa and enjoy a ‘taste of Killyhevlin’ with breakfast, light bites, lunch and evening menus, all served with a lakeview.

Killyhevlin Hotel worked with local companies Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace to deliver this exciting project ready for July 2023.

Killyhevlin Hotel has announced plans for the addition of 12 new luxurious self-catering Lakeview Studios following a £1.6m investment and the creation of 10 new jobs. Pictured are computer generated images of the new Studios

