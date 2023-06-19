The fresh foods superstore is a celebration of local produce and suppliers such as Orr & Sons, Fresh Fields, Willowbrook Farm, Mash Direct and Finnebrogue, alongside those further afield across Northern Ireland.

Not only will the team in-store provide everyday essentials, but they will be ambassadors for the local fresh foods available, enabling shoppers to make more informed decisions when it comes to putting local food in their baskets.

Exclusive to Eurospar Killyleagh is a fresh new range of locally made meal options by McAtamney Foods plus Henderson’s very first serviced bakery.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group said: “Eurospar Killyleagh is like no other supermarket we have built before. On the shores of Strangford Lough, Killyleagh is a destination town, one which receives visitors daily, while also one with a community that puts local first and has a need for a local supermarket. A scheme like this one does not currently exist in the area, therefore we have built an accessible and convenient supermarket and forecourt to meet the local demand.

“Eurospar Killyleagh has a select group of Fresh Produce Ambassadors in-store who have been in the local fields and farms, meeting those local producers who put this area on the map as a foodie destination. They have been learning about what makes their produce so unique and have brought that knowledge back to the store for our shoppers’ benefit.”

Another champion of local products is proprietor of Castle Meats butchery, Ryan Cope. Ryan, along with his wife Colleen and son Christopher, is starting a new chapter in Killyleagh, hailing from a very successful business in Eurospar Clough. He brings a wealth of experience and an impressive range, delivering the finest quality local meats from his butchery counter and an excellent pre packed range. This will be Castle Meats’ second location with Henderson Retail, and the team will be on-hand to offer advice on cuts and recipes, all while serving up great value offers throughout the year.

As a local-first store, the team has already been engaging with the community and supporting various causes, from charity fundraisers in-store, to providing products for Killyleagh Presbyterian Church’s Community Soup Lunch.

Community Rep Erin McComb will lead the store’s engagement going forward, which includes hosting a fundraiser for Little Stars Pre-School which is facing budget cuts, plus support for Killyleagh in Bloom and a continuous partnership with Killyleagh Community Association.

Officially opening the store were pupils from St. Mary’s Primary School and Killyleagh Primary School, while owner of the original garage on the site, Billy McCormick was also welcomed for a tour of the new supermarket.

The town also has access to a new external automated defibrillator, which has been installed on the wall outside the store, meaning there is 24/7 access to it, all year round.

Darren Dickson, store manager of Eurospar Killyleagh, added: “The demand for an accessible supermarket that puts local first is high, so we are delighted to finally open the doors of our fresh food superstore. Not only do we have a huge array of everyday essentials and locally sourced products in-store, but we have brought even more value thanks to initiatives such as Tesco Price Match, as well as added convenience with our 43 car parking spaces, six-pump MAXOL forecourt, an ATM and our local Post Office counter.

“We are delighted to continue and expand the offering of value, products and services to the local community. We have brought 29 staff from the Catherine Street store that has now closed, into the new EUROSPAR supermarket, alongside those who worked on this original site.

“We look forward to welcoming our shoppers in store, and continuing our fantastic work within our local community.”

Killyleagh’s new fresh food superstore opens, putting local first and creating 26 jobs

