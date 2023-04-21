Three Northern Ireland business have been crowned winners of the very first King’s Award for Enterprise award.

Dundonald company IBC-Music, Belfast strength and conditioning equipment manufacturer BLK BOX and Belfast oil field equipment supplier, Inov8 Systems were named three of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious accolade which were announced today (Friday).

IBC who specialise in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world, has won this award for strong growth in the International Trade category.

Set up in 2019, IBC has been able to take advantage of changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omni-channel routes to market for many of its clients. Major customers in the USA, Canada and Germany have allowed IBC to grow its business to over £3.5 million turnover in three years.

Speaking from a trade show in Anahaim California, Iain Wilson, IBC’s managing director, said: “This award is a true honour. It’s amazing that a small team from Northern Ireland can offer a world renowned service and build up such an international client base. Our expertise is being used by more and more brands, with more business being discussed here at the NAMM Show. We expect additional business to result from this award too and look forward to continuing to boost the UK economy.”

Delighted with their award, Inov8 has been recognised for its excellence in Innovation.

Inov8 was set up in 2016 to research, develop and produce the world’s most innovative instrumentation and control systems for the analytical water measurement market. A market that is becoming more and more critical every day due to the worldwide scarcity of water.

After two years of pure R&D, Inov8 released first products in early 2019 and, pandemic aside, have not looked back since. Now with a work force of 20 highly skilled employees and sales to all four corners of the planet, Inov8 continue to grow and will introduce a number of new products in 2023.

“It is a wonderful tribute to the hard work and effort by our employees and partners around the world”, said Khalid Thabeth, president and chairman of Inov8. Despite many of the global challenges to business throughout the last few years, It’s a great honour to have the team recognised for its focus and steadfast dedication.”

Gerard Cooke, CEO Inov8 Systems continued: “We are so honoured to receive this award. It really demonstrates what can be achieved, by a highly skilled and talented Northern Ireland workforce in a competitive worldwide market.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to

use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake, added: "I congratulate the first ever recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, who exemplify the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of British business.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

Dundonald based company IBC-Music, is honoured and excited to have won the very first King’s Award for Enterprise. Pictured is Iain Wilson, CEO of IBC Music surrounded by musical instruments that he has helped bring to market

Prince William and Princess Catherine are presented with a Riversong guitar in Canada, sourced by IBC Music, which won the Best Acoustic Guitar Worldwide in 2022

