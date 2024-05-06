Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland contractor Henry Brothers has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

As one of only two Northern Irish businesses to have been recognised in the Sustainable Development category in 2024, Henry Brothers was praised for its exemplary approach which has resulted in significant benefits for the business, the environment, and the wider construction sector.

Ian Henry MBE, CR director at Henry Brothers, said: “It is a tremendous privilege to be awarded the King's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

“This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to responsible business, something which is instilled deep within the culture of our organisation and is very much part of who we are as a company.

“Sustainable practices have been at the heart of Henry Brothers’ operations since its inception, and we make a conscious effort to minimise our environmental impact while maximising positive social and business outcomes.

“In addition to our ambitious Net-Zero Strategy, our approach to sustainable development encompasses a number of initiatives designed to encourage positive health and wellbeing amongst our staff and enhance community engagement.”

Leading contractor Henry Brothers has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Pictured are David Henry, Ian Henry, Jim Henry and Julie McKeown

Judges commented on how the company is an “excellent example” of inspiring others while growing its business.

Henry Brothers was also acknowledged for its innovation, which has led to the formation of a 27-acre Nature Reserve based at its Headquarters in Magherafelt that over 5,000 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland have had the opportunity to visit.

Ian added: "At Henry Brothers, we believe that sustainable development is not just a business responsibility, but a necessity.

“This award is testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees across the company who have each made a substantial contribution towards our continued growth and success, while upholding our values of sustainability and corporate responsibility, ensuring that we remain Altogether Stronger.

“We look forward to continuing to drive positive environmental change and to creating lasting impact within the communities we operate in long into the future.”

Henry Brothers is one of 252 organisations across the UK to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

Founded in 1976, Henry Brothers has grown from a local, traditional builder to focusing on larger projects and sustainable buildings. It has 200 employees based in Magherafelt, Belfast, Scotland, the Midlands, and Manchester.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.