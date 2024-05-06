Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IT asset disposition and lifecycle management (ITAD and ITALM) company Vyta has earned the highest business honour in the United Kingdom as one of four companies from Northern Ireland to win a King’s Award for Enterprise this year.

Vyta has been recognised for its excellence in sustainability as one of only two Northern Ireland businesses - and one of 29 across the UK - to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2024.

The Newtownabbey-headquartered firm has championed sustainable practices since it was formed in 2001, maximising the lifespan of IT equipment by collecting, refurbishing, recycling and reselling redundant IT for customers in over 50 countries globally.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM, congratulates Vyta founder and chief executive officer Philip McMichael on receiving the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. Vyta has been recognised for its excellence in sustainability as one of 29 companies across the UK to achieve the King’s Award for Enterprise in the Sustainable Development category

In 2023 alone, Vyta collected, recycled and processed 450,000 devices for clients, including laptops, PCs, servers, USB sticks, hard drives, smartphones, and tablets. By refurbishing these devices for reuse, Vyta prevented the release of nearly 40,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Philip McMichael, Vyta founder and chief executive officer, said: “Sustainability has been in Vyta’s DNA since the company began operating, with our entire business model based on helping firms manage their IT responsibly and to reduce their environmental impact.

“As one of only two companies in Northern Ireland to have achieved the King’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2024, this accolade recognises both our commitment to minimising our own environmental footprint and that of our customers and partners, as well as our dedication to fostering initiatives within the wider communities in which we operate.

“This is such a well-deserved recognition for the entire team at Vyta and is testament to what, for many, is a lifetime’s work. We will continue to build on the progress made in recent years to reduce our environmental impact and realise a brighter future in a more sustainable world.

“As a world leader in IT asset disposition and lifecycle management, Vyta works in close collaboration with clients and partners, empowering them with comprehensive carbon impact reporting to measure their carbon impact, to make informed decisions, and align their sustainability efforts with broader ESG objectives.”

Vyta’s focus on sustainability attracted significant investment in 2021 and led to the expansion of Vyta’s operations in the UK, with the acquisition of asset disposition firm, FGD in Essex, in 2022. The company currently has four sites across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Vyta recognises the economic development team at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for its support throughout the application process. Last year, Vyta participated in a workshop organised by the Council, during which the company received valuable insights into the award process from both past recipients of the award and the King’s Award Office.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM, described Vyta’s success as a significant milestone for the borough, adding:

“Vyta’s commitment to sustainability not only benefits our community but sets a standard for businesses across Northern Ireland and the UK. We congratulate Vyta on receiving the King's Award for Sustainable Development which is also prioritised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

"I hope Vyta’s remarkable achievement, along with the Council’s commitment to environmental responsibility, encourages more businesses to embrace sustainable working practices and implement change.“

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.