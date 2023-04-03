The development company behind the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park has been granted planning permission by Belfast City Council for the second phase of apartments aimed at those over 55.

The move follows on from the successful first phase development of the residential project and will see a further 40 apartments built at the south Belfast site.

Situated on the northwest corner of the project on a brown field site, the age-appropriate residential development will be spread over four stories and include a resident’s lounge, library and club room.

The development offers a range of two and three-bedroom units, will be built around a landscaped central courtyard and will include two or three commercial units, developer Kings Hall Residential said.

The latest phase of the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park project follows the completion and sale of 16 independent living apartments on the site and is in reaction to growing demand for similar accommodation.

As well as residential living accommodation, Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park also includes Kings Hall Life Sciences building Dataworks which consists of 40,000 square feet of grade A medical and shared space which is home to Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, precision medicine company Diaceutics and SpaMedica eye hospital. It is also home to care home operator Abbeyfield and childcare nursery Malone Kindergarten.

David Burrows, director at Kings Hall Residential, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded planning permission for the next stage of the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park development. The age-appropriate living apartments are a vital piece of the jigsaw which makes up our vision to develop a health and wellbeing park of the future for Northern Ireland and will address a very real demand for such accommodation.

“As well as high specification accommodation, the addition of the resident’s lounge, library and club room will create a warm, collegiate atmosphere and provide a unique offering in a convenient location. We believe passionately that the people of Northern Ireland deserve the choice of accommodation that has been available on the mainland for many years and the creation of communities to avoid social isolation, provide security and peace of mind is vital.

Construction at the site is expected to begin in the summer 2023 once a contractor has been appointed.