News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
2 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
21 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action

'Kings of guitars'...minister praises IBC-Music’s Kings award for Enterprise

Minister of State for Northern Ireland has visited Dundonald-based company IBC-Music to congratulate them on winning the very first King’s Award for Enterprise.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST

Minister Steve Baker flew into Inspire Business Park today (Thursday) to congratulate staff adding ‘highlights the far-reaching impact of Northern Ireland’s small businesses’.

IBC is one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious King’s Award and managing director, Iain Wilson, has been cordially invited to attend the awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Minister Baker said: “The King’s Award is a fantastic achievement for Iain and IBC Music, and highlights the far-reaching impact of Northern Ireland’s small businesses.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, flew into Inspire Business Park, Dundonald to congratulate Iain Wilson, chief executive of IBC- Music on winning the prestigious Kings Award for EnterpriseMinister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, flew into Inspire Business Park, Dundonald to congratulate Iain Wilson, chief executive of IBC- Music on winning the prestigious Kings Award for Enterprise
Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, flew into Inspire Business Park, Dundonald to congratulate Iain Wilson, chief executive of IBC- Music on winning the prestigious Kings Award for Enterprise
Most Popular

“The UK Government is committed to supporting local businesses to unleash their full potential, supporting both investment into the area and international trade.”

IBC who specialise in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world, has won this Award for strong growth in the International Trade category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set up in 2019, IBC has been able to take advantage of changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omni-channel routes to market for many of its clients. Major customers in the USA, Canada and Germany have allowed IBC to grow its business to over £3.5 million turnover in three years.

During the Minister’s visit Iain also revealed ne plans for expansion: “This Award is a true honour and I am delighted that The Minister of State took time out of

his busy schedule to congratulate me and learn more about the company. He was genuinely impressed that a small team from Northern Ireland can offer a world-renowned service and build up such an international client base. I also shared with him our plans for expansion which will undoubtedly help to boost the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is one of the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Enterprising couple stacks Belmont Larder with tastiest local food
Related topics:Steve BakerNorthern Ireland