Minister Steve Baker flew into Inspire Business Park today (Thursday) to congratulate staff adding ‘highlights the far-reaching impact of Northern Ireland’s small businesses’.

IBC is one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious King’s Award and managing director, Iain Wilson, has been cordially invited to attend the awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Baker said: “The King’s Award is a fantastic achievement for Iain and IBC Music, and highlights the far-reaching impact of Northern Ireland’s small businesses.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, flew into Inspire Business Park, Dundonald to congratulate Iain Wilson, chief executive of IBC- Music on winning the prestigious Kings Award for Enterprise

“The UK Government is committed to supporting local businesses to unleash their full potential, supporting both investment into the area and international trade.”

IBC who specialise in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world, has won this Award for strong growth in the International Trade category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set up in 2019, IBC has been able to take advantage of changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omni-channel routes to market for many of its clients. Major customers in the USA, Canada and Germany have allowed IBC to grow its business to over £3.5 million turnover in three years.

During the Minister’s visit Iain also revealed ne plans for expansion: “This Award is a true honour and I am delighted that The Minister of State took time out of

his busy schedule to congratulate me and learn more about the company. He was genuinely impressed that a small team from Northern Ireland can offer a world-renowned service and build up such an international client base. I also shared with him our plans for expansion which will undoubtedly help to boost the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is one of the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad