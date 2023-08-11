Iain Wilson, founder of IBC-Music attended a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace as one of the first recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise.

IBC is one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious King’s Award and one of only three companies in Northern Ireland.

King Charles received the winners at Buckingham Palace and personally congratulated Iain on his company’s success within the music industry.

Dundonald-based company IBC-Music has received praise from King Charles at Buckingham Palace for its strong growth in international trade. Pictured is Iain Wilson at a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace with King Charles

Established in 2019, IBC-Music specialise in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world.

The company has monopolised changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omnichannel routes to market for its clients. Major customers in the USA, Canada, and Germany have helped catapult IBC-Music to become a multi-million-pound business turning over £3.5 million turnover in three years.

Iain Wilson, founder and managing director, said: “This award is a true honour. It’s amazing that a small team from Northern Ireland can offer a world-renowned service and build up such an international client base. Our expertise is being used by more and more brands.

“King Charles recognised our international achievements and clients, customers and partners across the world. We’re sure we will win additional business resulting from this award and look forward to continuing to boost the UK economy.”

Minister of State for NI Steve Baker, explained: “The King’s Award is a fantastic achievement for Iain and IBC Music, and highlights the far-reaching impact of Northern Ireland’s small businesses.”

The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.