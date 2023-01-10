One hundred Northern Ireland companies have now benefitted from investments totalling over £42m through Co-Fund NI since the programme began in 2011.

Co-Fund NI is part of Invest NI’s Access to Finance suite of funds and a partner of the Regional Angel Programme, delivered by British Business Investments.

The fund co-invests alongside Business Angels and other private investors in deals typically valued between £150,000 and £2m. Co-Fund NI is managed by Clarendon Fund Managers.

The first company to benefit from the fund in 2011 was Cirdan Imaging Ltd. To date, Co-Fund NI has provided close to £43m in funding to NI businesses, alongside £285m in private investment.

The 100th company to secure investment from Co-Fund NI is Belfast-based IT firm, Kinsetsu. Securing a total of £1.55m, this funding round was led by Par Equity alongside Business Angels, supported by a £300,000 investment from Co-Fund NI.

Founded by Jackie Crooks and Joanne O’Doherty, Kinsetsu is a global software and IoT company that provides innovative sensor-based and automation technology solutions for tracking equipment, people, inventory and fleet to organisations within the healthcare, defence, government and commercial sectors.

The business plans to use funding to scale business operations and fuel growth.

Joanne O’Doherty, chief executive, Kinsetsu, Brian Cummings, investment director, Clarendon Fund Managers, Claudine Owens, investment manager, Clarendon Fund Managers, William McCulla, director of corporate finance at Invest NI and Jackie Crooks, chief commercial Officer, Kinsetsu

William McCulla, director of Corporate Finance at Invest NI, said: “Since 2011, Invest NI has provided investment support to 100 high growth potential companies through Co-Fund NI which has leveraged significant private investment in the portfolio. We are pleased that our funding will contribute to Kinsetsu’s growth and support its plans for the future of the business.”

Joanne O’Doherty, chief executive of Kinsetsu, explained: ”This funding from Co-Fund NI has come at a very important time for our business. In recent months we have secured a number of large contracts and this financial support will play a vital role in the expansion of our business operations. It will also support plans for further growth within the critical sectors we serve and help us to continue to provide positive change through our technology solutions.”

Claudine Owens, investment manager, Clarendon Fund Managers, added: “Reaching the 100th company milestone is a fantastic accomplishment and makes Co-Fund NI the most active equity investor in NI. Kinsetsu is a welcome addition to the portfolio and we are excited to be part of their growth journey.

“As an investor we are committed to supporting diversity and we’re proud that over a quarter of our businesses have a female founder. We’re particularly pleased to welcome female-founded business, Kinsetsu, as our 100th portfolio company.”

Co-Fund NI’s portfolio companies include businesses from a range of sectors including Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, Financial Services, Life and Healthcare Sciences, and Digital ICT.

