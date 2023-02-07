Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) in partnership with North West Regional College (NWRC) has launched its annual SkillBuild NI 2023 competition during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week (NIAW) 2023.

The competition is a search for the top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across NI and a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism and the brightest recruits. The NI finals will be held at NWRC, Limavady Campus on May 16.

Each year SkillBuild NI brings together approximately 100 competitors in a bid to compete against each other and win in categories; brickwork, carpentry, electrical installation, joinery, painting & decorating, plastering dry wall systems, plastering, plumbing, wall & floor tiling.

The SkillBuild NI competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight time limits, and to identify the top performers in 12 different trade areas. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce. Reflecting the high standards of training in local training network and the commitment to excellence demonstrated by the competitors, Skillbuild NI is about raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

InterCampus college competitions will take place throughout February and March with SkillBuild NI Regional Final taking place on Tuesday, May 16 at NWRC, Greystone Campus, Limavady. Winners will have the opportunity to represent NI in the WorldSkills UK National Finals and potentially represent Team UK at WorldSkills, Leon 2024.

SkillBuild NI 2023 was launched during a series of NI wide events taking place at NI Apprenticeship Week (#NIAW2023) February 6-10. CITB NI will also be running a range of events to encourage skills and training for those employed or intending to be employed within the construction industry in NI and signposting employers to the range of support available to placing apprentices.

Highlights of CITB NI events during NI Apprenticeship Week 2023 include:

Build Your Career interactive event at W5 for Year 12-14 students featuring information on pathways into apprentices, with practical breakout activities.

Promoting construction apprenticeships at support events with, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Radius Housing throughout Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week.

A series of online activities featuring videos and information packs for apprentices, parents, and employers.

Barry Neilson, chief executive CITB NI, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in NI Apprenticeship Week 2023 (NIAW) as well as launching our annual SkillBuild NI 2023 competition. Apprentices at all levels are a vital component to helping the construction industry develop and grow. Offering young people apprenticeships gives businesses the chance to play an active role in developing their future workforce and creating the future skills that they need to help their businesses develop.

"NIAW is an opportunity for CITB NI to support, encourage and signpost construction employers and young people to the support available. We are also proud to launch our annual construction skills competition in partnership with NWRC – SkillBuildNI, a fantastic showcase of the NI talent pool at a regional, national and world level. We look forward to the finals at NWRC on May 16.”

Samantha Traynor, head of training and skills at NWRC, explained: “Our college is proud to host the SkillBuild NI finals at our Greystone Campus in May and we look forward to welcoming competitors and guests to the North West Region. In previous years there has been a great atmosphere at the SkillBuild NI competitions and I’d like to thank the teams at NWRC and CITB NI for their work in bringing this prestigious competition back to the North West. The SkillBuild NI National finals puts the spotlight on our apprentices and allows many of them to travel the world showcasing the vast range of skills from this region. We are expecting a wide range of visitors to attend the competition to view the standard of skill and craftsmanship in skill areas.”