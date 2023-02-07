Know a good apprentice builder, electrician or plumber...Skillbuild 2023 wants to hear from you?
CITB NI and NWRC launch annual SkillBuild NI 2023 competition during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week
Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) in partnership with North West Regional College (NWRC) has launched its annual SkillBuild NI 2023 competition during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week (NIAW) 2023.
The competition is a search for the top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across NI and a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism and the brightest recruits. The NI finals will be held at NWRC, Limavady Campus on May 16.
Each year SkillBuild NI brings together approximately 100 competitors in a bid to compete against each other and win in categories; brickwork, carpentry, electrical installation, joinery, painting & decorating, plastering dry wall systems, plastering, plumbing, wall & floor tiling.
The SkillBuild NI competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight time limits, and to identify the top performers in 12 different trade areas. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce. Reflecting the high standards of training in local training network and the commitment to excellence demonstrated by the competitors, Skillbuild NI is about raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.
InterCampus college competitions will take place throughout February and March with SkillBuild NI Regional Final taking place on Tuesday, May 16 at NWRC, Greystone Campus, Limavady. Winners will have the opportunity to represent NI in the WorldSkills UK National Finals and potentially represent Team UK at WorldSkills, Leon 2024.
SkillBuild NI 2023 was launched during a series of NI wide events taking place at NI Apprenticeship Week (#NIAW2023) February 6-10. CITB NI will also be running a range of events to encourage skills and training for those employed or intending to be employed within the construction industry in NI and signposting employers to the range of support available to placing apprentices.
Highlights of CITB NI events during NI Apprenticeship Week 2023 include:
Build Your Career interactive event at W5 for Year 12-14 students featuring information on pathways into apprentices, with practical breakout activities.
Promoting construction apprenticeships at support events with, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Radius Housing throughout Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week.
A series of online activities featuring videos and information packs for apprentices, parents, and employers.