James Neill has been announced as a partner in KPMG and the new head of the restructuring and forensics practice in Northern Ireland, one which boasts deep experience and a market leading reputation for handling some of the province’s largest and most complex turnaround and restructuring projects.

With over 20 years’ experience across the breadth of business restructuring and corporate finance, James has extensive experience advising a wide range of both performing and distressed businesses across all key sectors in Northern Ireland. He has worked on some of the most high-profile insolvency and restructuring projects in Northern Ireland in that time and has a particular specialism advising corporates in turnaround scenarios. James is also an active member of Chartered Accountants Ireland, is the immediate past chairman of the NI region of R3, the association of Business Recovery Professionals and is an accredited expert witness who regularly provides expert witness testimony.

James will be joined by director John Donaldson, who also has extensive experience advising on business turnarounds, corporate restructuring and insolvency.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge at KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted to welcome James and the team to KPMG. They bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge within the restructuring and forensics area which will help to grow our reputation as a market leader in the sector.

“We take our role as a true partner to the local economy seriously and this latest investment highlights our commitment to invest and broaden our skills base to meet the changing needs of business. KPMG is perfectly placed to help Northern Ireland’s public and private sector take advantage of the growing wealth of levers – a range of city deals, dual market access to the UK and EU and the chance to devolve corporation tax-setting powers – which will act as a catalyst for economic and social growth and a prosperous future for the province.”

James Neill said: “I’m excited to be joining KPMG at a time of growth for the firm. The team and I are focussed on building upon the firm’s reputation within the restructuring sector throughout Ireland.

“The skills and experience of the team, combined with the breadth and depth of expertise from the wider KPMG family worldwide, provide an exceptionally strong offering for our clients.”

KPMG provides audit, tax, deal advisory and consulting services to the private and public sectors throughout Northern Ireland. Clients include government departments and agencies, multi-national organisations, entrepreneurs, owner-managed businesses and inward investors.

The Belfast office is also home to the firm’s Centre of Excellence which delivers a range of digital consultancy services in growth areas including cyber-security, applied intelligence (AI) and digital transformation for clients across the UK and Ireland.