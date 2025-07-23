Labour 'cloth-eared' on Irish Sea border says DUP MP: 'We must hope for a Reform victory'

​​Sammy Wilson has said Labour is showing itself to be totally "cloth-eared" over the Irish Sea border.

Mr Wilson said all unionists can really do is keep raising the profile of the problem and hope for a Reform government at the next general election.

He was speaking following a debate which he had tabled in the Westminster Hall section of Parliament on Tuesday evening, during which unionists pilloried the government over the matter.

A junior government trade minister, Justin Madders, then responded to MPs' concerns.

Sammy Wilson criticising the Labour government in Parliament's Westminster Hall

Speaking after the debate, Mr Wilson told the News Letter: "As far as the government's response was concerned, it was totally pathetic. The government doesn't intend to do anything, even when it's faced with all the evidence…

"The government still trots out this 'the Windsor Framework is working, we must implement it fully'. It was as if they never even listened to the debate.

"The government wants this reset with the EU, so wants to make sure relations are good with them and will not challenge anything regardless of how damaging and ludicrous it might be.

"How cloth-eared can you get?"

So what can be done about the issue if the government won't listen?

"I think all you can do is keep highlighting it," said Mr Wilson.

"At the end of the day, you're the victim of a government which is not prepared to listen. But we shouldn't keep quiet about it."

What about the idea that the DUP should not be in Stormont while the sea border exists?

"It's the government at Westminster which is implementing this, don't forget," he said.

"This is not a devolved issue. Relations with the EU are reserved at Westminster."

Would things be different under a Reform government?

"I think they would. That's why we've got to keep the issue alive, so that if there is a change of government – and I hope there is, I hope Reform form a government in the UK after the next election – then they know there's an issue to be dealt with.

"They certainly won't be worried about offending the EU."

During the debate , Mr Wilson had referred to Hilary Benn as being like Pontius Pilate, having "washed his hands of it all".

Responding to unionists’ complaints in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Madders had said: "I hope it goes without saying that this government are wholly committed to the Windsor Framework.

"It forms part of the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU, and it supports the peace and prosperity brought about by the Good Friday Agreement – one of the proudest achievements of the previous Labour government.

"It also plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"That is why we supported the Windsor framework in opposition, and we continue to support it in government.”

However, he added: “I recognise that the framework does not operate perfectly for everyone.”