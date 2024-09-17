After almost a decade with no agreed Programme for Government, last week saw the much-anticipated publication of the NI Executive’s plan for ‘Doing What Matters Most.’

Its focus on supporting high-potential sectors to grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy as an overall priority is certainly positive and is one priority area which NI Chamber is absolutely committed to supporting. It recognises many of the most prominent issues facing our regional economy; low levels of productivity, infrastructure gaps and the double-edged challenge and opportunity of decarbonisation. Amongst its nine priorities are many cross-cutting issues including affordable childcare, healthcare waiting times, housing, and the transformation of public services, all of which have direct consequences for business and economic growth. With the document now out for consultation, an ambitious and joined-up delivery plan must follow swiftly. Because whilst the fiscal environment may be tight, an Executive wide approach to delivery and tangible results at pace is crucial. On the same day, Economy Minister Conor Murphy also unveiled the details of his Department’s ‘Three-Year Forward Look and Business Plan’. The Minister launched what has been described as a plan to ‘turn up the dial on economic performance’ at NI Chamber’s Public Affairs Forum, which we were pleased to host in PwC’s Merchant Square office. Like the Programme for Government, its objectives are welcome. They strongly align with NI Chamber’s core areas of focus including competitiveness, the future workforce and the energy transition. In a similar vein, delivery through partnership is the next critical step. And whilst this may be a Department for the Economy publication, we are clear about the need for Executive wide ownership of its objectives. Agreeing on an ambitious, compelling and internationally attractive competitive proposition, which helps NI to stand out as a place to work, do business, and invest requires partnership, not just between the Minister and his Department, but across the Executive table and business community. Whilst we support and endorse the ambition and progress with both the draft Programme for Government and the Department for the Economy’s Business Plan, we need to hear more from our Executive on what it plans to do to stabilise public finances and transform public services. The somber tone of the new UK government trailing the need for ‘tough and difficult’ decisions ahead of the upcoming budget does not bode well for any hope of Westminster stepping in to plug the gaps in our public finances.