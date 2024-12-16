Labour relations boss calls for action on workplace sexual harassment

Mark McAllister, Chief Executive, Labour Relations Agency for Northern Ireland.

The chief executive of the Labour Relations Agency for Northern Ireland (LRA) has called on business and organisational leaders to prioritise "culture" if they’re to tackle the escalating problem of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The culture-first approach follows recent allegations against a number of high-profile presenters and celebrities, such as Mohamed Al-Fayed, with organisations being accused of cover-up and ‘blind-eye’ management.

The advice also reflects an uplift in the number of calls received by the LRA’s Workplace Information Service, with queries relating to sexual harassment up by 52 per cent from 2023 to 2024 alone. It is anticipated the volume of calls will increase by a further 35 per cent by the end of the year.

“With the ending of violence against women and girls a government priority, it is inconceivable that gateway behaviour such as sexual harassment and abuse of power goes unchecked for so long,” said Mark McAllister, chief executive of the LRA.

“Whether it’s an imbalanced power relationship, regarded as an ‘open secret’, fear of backlash, ‘his word against hers’, passed off as a bit of harmless banter, or a case of ‘protecting the prized asset’, the reality is these problems are not addressed and shameful workplace practices are putting staff, who are mostly female, at unacceptable risk.”

Bullying

The sharp rise in the level of calls to the Workplace Information Service also reflect the findings of a 2023 TUC poll*, revealing two in three young women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse at work

In response, the LRA has worked in conjunction with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) to develop specialist guidance for both employers and employees.

"Eliminating Sexual Harassment from the Modern Workplace" offers best practice advice and includes sample policies which can be adapted to suit specific business needs, but its central theme is mitigating the issue through a positive company culture.

“Policies and procedures are vital, but our challenge to every organisation – large and small – is to create a positive, inclusive and safe workplace culture where everyone is treated equally and with respect, and a zero-tolerance approach to harassment is the norm,” added Mark McAllister.

“Those affected, and their colleagues, including men, must be empowered to call out inappropriate or abusive behaviour. And if raised, complaints must be tackled head on and properly investigated.”

With the Christmas party season underway, the LRA is also reminding businesses that the office party counts as an extension of work and the laws covering discrimination still apply.

“Once again, it all relates to company culture, as this is the bedrock of an organisation. Setting the tone from the top and being crystal clear on the zero-tolerance approach, whatever the occasion, sends out a clear message about what is appropriate and how such issues will be dealt with.”