News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Lady Mary Peters officially opens Melanie Bond's new boutique in Dromore

Dromore jeweller Melanie Bond has opened a new boutique in the village, showcasing her on jewellery, as well as select items of clothing, handbags and accessories.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The official opening was ceremoniously carried out by Olympic legend Lady Mary Peters, a customer of Melanie’s.

Melanie Bond is a jewellery designer and maker with 20 years of experience, stocking a range of accessories and clothing, in addition to her own jewellery line, Wearable Truth. Melanie also specialises in bespoke commissions, ideal for any occasion and gifting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is so exciting to be finally opening my very own boutique: my ultimate dream,” said Melanie.

Lady Mary Peters officially opens the new Melanie Bond boutique in Dromore. Pic credit: MM Photography, DromoreLady Mary Peters officially opens the new Melanie Bond boutique in Dromore. Pic credit: MM Photography, Dromore
Lady Mary Peters officially opens the new Melanie Bond boutique in Dromore. Pic credit: MM Photography, Dromore
Most Popular

“I’ve been working towards this for a long time and I can’t wait to share my work with the people of Dromore and beyond.

"Dromore is already a thriving town, and I am looking forward to joining the other local businesses.”

The opening of Melanie Bond Boutique is a major boost for Dromore. It is the first new fashion boutique to open in the town in many years and it is expected to attract visitors from far and wide. Many travelled from all over Northern Ireland for the opening event, which brought a real buzz to the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lady Mary Peters kicked off the day by cutting the ribbon at 10am. Visitors were then treated to live music and refreshments before the main event of the day: a fashion showcase.

Rosa, Melanie and Timothy Bond with Lady Mary Peters. Pic credit: Melanie BondRosa, Melanie and Timothy Bond with Lady Mary Peters. Pic credit: Melanie Bond
Rosa, Melanie and Timothy Bond with Lady Mary Peters. Pic credit: Melanie Bond

Compered by broadcaster Cate Conway, the showcase featured fashion, accessories and handmade jewellery from Melanie Bond Boutique along with fashion by Stephen Mageean Bespoke (Derryboy, County Down) and millinery by Halo Studio (Dromore). Models Nuala Meenehan (CMPR), Rebekah Martin and Laura McIlhagger made the town square their catwalk for the day! Hair and make-up was provided by Beauty Bank and Thee Salon (Dromore).

Read More
The Haslem Group has launched with exciting plans for growth in Lisburn

Melanie commented: “I am absolutely thrilled with the opening event.

"The support shown by my customers and the town was overwhelming. I am so honoured that Lady Mary Peters could attend.”

Melanie Bond Boutique is located on Bridge Street in Dromore, just off the town square.

It is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10.00am to 5.30pm. Melanie would be delighted to see you!

Related topics:DromoreNorthern Ireland