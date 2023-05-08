Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has grown its team in the Belfast office with six new hires and four promotions including two senior promotions to support the ongoing demand for the commercial property firm’s services.

Tom Donnan has been promoted to director in the general agency department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom has been with the firm since 2016 when he joined as a graduate surveyor.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leasing, acquisitions, disposals and consultancy advice for a variety of high-profile clients in the logistics, office, investment and development land sectors. He led the sale of Central Park Mallusk, comprising of 700,000 sq ft of industrial and logistics space, for a price of £17m.

Jonathan Tate has been promoted to associate director, within the building and project consultancy department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achieving chartered status in 2016, Jonathan is an experienced building surveyor leading on major instructions including condition surveys of Trinity College Dublin estate and pre-acquisition Technical Due Diligence surveys of Ireland’s largest film studio sites.

In his new role, he will have a key role in service line delivery, tasked with building and further developing existing client relationships.

Lambert Smith Hampton has grown its team in the Belfast office with six new hires and four promotions in its Belfast Office, including two senior promotions, to support the ongoing demand for the commercial property firm’s services. Pictured are Niki Alderdice, head of building surveying, Tom Donnan, director, Jonathan Tate, associate director and Phillip Smyth, head of agency

In the accounts team, LSH has also promoted Hannah Lynn to finance business partner and Sean Fox to senior client accountant. This team has also seen the hire of six new members of staff, Jack Hubbard as assistant client accountant; Claire Brownlee as credit controller; Carrie Hunter as credit controller; Emilie Braasch as credit controller; Chaojun He as accounts payable assistant and Iris McGreevy as accounts receivable assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointments have been made to support the demand on the agency’s multi-disciplinary services from new and retained clients.

LSH is the largest and most active commercial real estate business in Northern Ireland, currently employing 77 people in the Belfast office.

In recent months, the firm negotiated the successful sale of Ards Shopping Centre in Newtownards and facilitated the sale of Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill in Surrey.

Phillip Smyth, head of agency at LSH, said: “Tom and Jonathan are true success stories for LSH, having both started their careers with the firm and growing through the ranks. Working on high profile projects, making significant contributions to new business for the firm and mentoring junior members of staff, Tom has proven himself as a capable leader and is well deserving of the title of director. We’re also delighted to grow our accounts team and welcome our new members of staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad