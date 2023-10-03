News you can trust since 1737
Landmark 153-year-old pub Mary McBrides goes on market along with Little Black Door award winning restaurant

This unique bar and restaurant, once known as ‘one of the smallest Bars in Ireland’ which rests beside a picturesque harbour, has been voted one of the top 100 hospitality businesses in N.I. on three consecutive years.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:19 BST

The pub is also home to one of the Game of thrones doors – No. 8, after which the restaurant is named ‘Little Black Door’. See more about the sale here

Mary McBride’s pub is also featured on Discover Ireland where it is described as ‘once one of the smallest bars in Ireland’.

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

Mary Mcbrides' & 'Little Black Door', 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, BT44 0PH WORLD FAMOUS AWARD WINNING PUBLIC HOUSE AND RESTAURANT Offers over £350,000

