Landmark 153-year-old pub Mary McBrides goes on market along with Little Black Door award winning restaurant
This unique bar and restaurant, once known as ‘one of the smallest Bars in Ireland’ which rests beside a picturesque harbour, has been voted one of the top 100 hospitality businesses in N.I. on three consecutive years.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
The pub is also home to one of the Game of thrones doors – No. 8, after which the restaurant is named ‘Little Black Door’. See more about the sale here
Mary McBride’s pub is also featured on Discover Ireland where it is described as ‘once one of the smallest bars in Ireland’.
