The construction of one of Belfast’s newest Grade A, BREEAM Excellent office developments has completed and the 146,000sq ft Olympic House Belfast is now ready for prospective occupiers.

Olympic House, a co-investment between Belfast Harbour and Titanic Quarter Ltd, is situated in the heart of Belfast’s Innovation District, an area already home to more than 100 national and international businesses including Citi, Amazon, Artemis, HBO and IBM.

The landmark project is setting the benchmark for sustainability and epitomises the future of workspace in Belfast. Designed in line with the UK Government’s Green Buildings policy, Olympic House has achieved the highly sought after BREEAM 'Excellent' sustainability accreditation and an EPC ‘A’ rating.

The building features rainwater harvesting and recycling, touchless smart access throughout, PV panels and is powered by green electric. Olympic House has been designed to enhance the health and wellness of those who will work there.

Enclosed, secure cycle parking and modern shower and changing facilities are provided within the building and on its doorstep are Belfast Bike stations, the national cycleway, the Glider and Titanic Quarter train halt.

The building, which consists of two linked blocks of six and seven storeys, includes an impressive feature atrium providing extensive natural lighting and is available on a floor-by-floor or block-by-block basis to suit occupier requirements,

The extensive public realm surrounding the building is steeped in Belfast’s rich maritime heritage.

James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Quarter Ltd, said: “At Titanic Quarter, we have been pioneering sustainable development for over a decade with over ½ million sq.ft. of LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent buildings now completed.

“Olympic House has sustainability at its heart as we strive to build a better future for Belfast. Industry best practice has seen Olympic House achieve one of the highest standards of sustainability accreditations – an absolute must for any new workplace. Every aspect of the high quality design and sustainability credentials of Olympic House have been meticulously implemented by our design and construction teams in the delivery of this exceptional Grade A office development.

“Whether it’s a local, indigenous firm in the market for a new office or an FDI company entering the Northern Ireland market for the first time, Olympic House is a fantastic choice, right in the centre of Belfast’s Innovation District - perfectly positioned on central Belfast’s iconic waterfront.”

Graeme Johnston, property and place director, Belfast Harbour, explained: “Belfast Harbour’s ‘Port for Everyone’ vision is to develop an iconic waterfront for the city, working with partners to create a vibrant space that all communities can enjoy, and making the Harbour Estate an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest. Olympic House is one of a series of joint initiatives between Belfast Harbour and Titanic Quarter Ltd designed to accelerate that shared strategic vision.

“The addition of high quality, sustainable offices at Olympic House, which will become the base for dynamic, innovative employers, also aligns with Belfast Harbour’s ambitions to invest in significant projects that ensure the Port and Harbour Estate continues to be a key economic hub for this region.”

