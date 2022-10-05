An iconic office 10-storey building in Belfast city’s central business district has gone up for sale for £24.3m.

Bedford House, a unique commercial and retail hub located in the city’s central business district, should pique huge investor interest, with strong bidding expected.

The sale of this landmark asset – believed to be one of the most prestigious to come on the Northern Ireland market in a decade – is being handled by property agents CBRE NI and Lambert Smith Hampton.

It is currently owned, and part occupied by Ulster Estates and is being marketed with a guide price of £24.3m.

Tenants within Bedford House include business advisers EY, built environment consultancy firm Arup, investment bank Cowen and insurance broker & risk advisor Marsh.

CBRE NI’s managing director Brian Lavery said Bedford House is one of the most interesting and attractive office investment opportunities to become available in recent years: “It is one of the most recognised office buildings in the city. This presents a superb investment and asset management opportunity for investors to capitalise on a buoyant local office sector, which continues to outperform its counterparts in the UK and Ireland in terms of investor return.

“Big players in the financial, insurance and consultancy sectors are increasingly seeking not only prestigious locations and flexible space but also high-end facilities such as gym and recreational spaces for workforce and clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an address at 16-22 Bedford Street, the glass-fronted building sits on a site of 0.15 Ha (0.37 Ac). By foot, it’s just eight minutes away from Weavers Cross and close to theatres, hotels, restaurants and bars.

The property is a 10-storey mixed use structure comprising 90,334 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation set over the upper floors, with four retail units at ground level.

In addition to 38 car and 23 cycle spaces, tenants benefit from access to the on-site gym and meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas Wheeler of Lambert Smith Hampton said the level of interest in this investment was likely to reflect the city’s growing reputation as a place for big business: “Belfast is widely recognised as a place where ambition, optimism and opportunity thrives.

“It’s a talented, competitive and connected city, with the second fastest growing knowledge economy in the UK thanks to its digital infrastructure and clusters of high growth companies – many of which are in and around the central business district.”

The landmark building has since undergone various refurbishments, most recently in 2007, which saw the construction of two additional lower sections at either side of the main tower and in 2015 the main entrance lobby was reconfigured to include a mezzanine coffee shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its office accommodation is accessed via a double storey glazed entrance reception, fitted with Carrara Marble and featuring a four metre high video wall.

The office accommodation benefits from an EPC rating of “B36” at a time when Wellness/EPC credentials are of ever-increasing importance.

Bedford House on the market for £24.3m and is being handled by property agents CBRE NI and Lambert Smith Hampton