Larne restaurant arson: Owner 'gutted and shaken' as police appeal for witnesses

Sixty Six restaurant was set alight in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: Eamon McAuley

The owner of a popular Larne restaurant devastated in an overnight arson attack says he’s “gutted and shaken” but “very glad that no one was hurt or trapped inside”.

Flames ripped through Sixty Six, on Browndod Road in the Co Antrim countryside to the south of the town, in the early hours of this morning (2nd).

Formerly known as Billy Andy’s, the business is renowned for its traditional charm. A 19th century building, its open log and peat fires combined with low ceilings in picturesque surroundings and regular folk music sessions marked it as a beacon of old-fashioned appeal in a bustling modern world, and made it something of a tourist attraction in the area.

It was also a busy events venue, hosting wedding, christening and birthday parties, and had planned a concert by a Cher tribute act this coming weekend.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze, in an image posted online by business owner Eamon McAuley.

Owner Eamon McAuley this afternoon revealed the business suffered a break-in last week, just days before it was ravaged by fire.

“After a lovely day in Greece yesterday I get this information in the middle of the night that my business is on fire,” he posted on social media. “I’m gutted and shaken.

"We have had a break in lately, things stolen and vehicle damaged and an incident last Thursday 29th where CSI was called in – investigation still on going, along with the new investigation.

"We changed the locks on Friday for everyone’s safety and this happens on Monday morning. I’m very glad that no one was hurt or trapped inside.”

Flames ripped through Sixty Six after an arson attack. Photo: Eamon McAuley

Adding that he wanted to thank his loyal customers an staff for helping him through the last couple of years, he added: “I give my sincerest apologies to anyone who has functions or weddings or accommodation booked, we will help you in every way we can to find new venues.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of talk and many of a made-up story, but talk is cheap. My business wasn’t.”

Sixty Six announced it is “closed for the foreseeable future” and would contact customers directly. The firm’s phone lines are currently disconnected, and attempts to reach it were unsuccessful.

Police have confirmed they’re treating the fire as deliberate and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Said PSNI Sergeant Allen: “We received a report at around 2.50am of a fire at commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

The incident was attended by two appliances from Larne Fire Station and two from Ballyclare Fire Station, as well as aerial support from Knock Fire Station, one appliance each from Ballymena Fire Station and Antrim Fire Station, plus an appliance and a command support unit from Lisburn Fire Station.

The aftermath of the arson attack on Sixty Six restaurant. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

A Fire Service spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.58am.”