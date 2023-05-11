The extended store, which operated in the local community as a Spar store for two years, now stands as an expansive 6,433 sq. ft. community supermarket and provides 56 car parking spaces on site.

Within the expansive new offering is Spar NI’s unrivalled range of fresh and locally sourced groceries and Barista Bar coffee as well as a butchery range from Cleaver and Steel, an instore Post Office, and a Mauds ice cream counter.

The store is central to the local community, always going above and beyond to support groups in the area and raise money for local charities.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group which owns Eurospar in Northern Ireland, said: “The outlet on Linn Road has been a successful local store for the community here in Larne for two years as a Spar, and the past six months as a Eurospar. We are delighted to invest in the area and create even more services for our neighbours, bring added convenience with 54 parking spaces, provide even more local products and essentials and create further employment opportunities.

“The impact this store has had on local charities and their community over the years is exceptional. Fundraising and supporting charities is at the heart of our company, so it’s great to see our stores and their teams following in these footsteps and bringing their communities together. Their recent extension and additions to the team will only allow them to continue their fantastic work giving back to their community.”

Alex Manu, store manager, added: “The extension and new look for our store enables us to provide the community with top quality products and services. We all love being such a big part of our local community, from seeing friendly faces in store to raising money for our community groups. It means so much to me and my team to show support to our local area and charities close to our hearts, which we plan to continue doing in the years to come.”