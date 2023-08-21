The leading quarry and minerals processor based outside Larne has been nominated for two accolades at the nationwide event that seeks to celebrate the very best in the builders merchant industry and its supply chain across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s K Rend brand, the UK’s largest independent silicone coloured render manufacturer is among finalists for Heavyside Supplier of the Year while K Rend’s Steven Logan is a Supplier Account Manager of the Year nominee.

Caroline Rowley, business development director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “As a company, we are incredibly proud of our K Rend brand and the impact that it has made in a highly competitive marketplace across the UK and Ireland.

“These nominations serve as yet another indicator of the esteem in which K Rend is held within the industry and it is particularly pleasing to have been shortlisted for awards which are voted for by our peers.

“None of our success is possible without our people so congratulations go to Steven for being singled out in the Supplier Account Manager category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take great pride in the level of customer service that we provide to all of our customers including our builders merchants across the country, building partnerships that are of real value for ourselves and the wider industry. The very best of luck to all finalists.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala lunch in London on September 28.

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is an innovative mineral processor that produces high quality products for the construction and agriculture sectors.

Earlier this year, the business won the prize for best Corporate Social Responsibility programme by a large company at the Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards and was highly commended in the Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership category at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.