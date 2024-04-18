Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Laser Tag arena featuring state-of-the-art equipment has been built upstairs in the centre, which will also boast three additional party rooms for hosting children’s birthday parties and a new seating area.

Booking is now open for War of the Worlds Laser Tag, where you will be able to play as individuals, or part of a team, as you join the battle against the alien invaders, equipped with cutting-edge laser technology to restore peace among Worlds.

Airtastic in Newtownabbey. (Pic: Contributed).

Ahead of the official opening on Thursday, May 2 at the Mill Road-based venue, Thomas Fegan, Business Operations Director for Airtastic Entertainment Centres said: “We are very excited about this new Laser Tag opening in Airtastic Belfast. It will make for a brilliant new addition to the centre as something that both kids and adults can enjoy.

"We recently built a Laser Tag arena in Lisburn that’s been very popular, so we think it’ll be a hit with customers here. It’ll also mean there’s a new activity to choose from for hosting a birthday party, a group trip or even corporate events with your workmates. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”