Laser Tag arena set to open at Airtastic in Newtownabbey

A brand new indoor Laser Tag arena, with an exciting and action-packed War of the Worlds theme, is due to open at Airtastic in Newtownabbey next month.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Laser Tag arena featuring state-of-the-art equipment has been built upstairs in the centre, which will also boast three additional party rooms for hosting children’s birthday parties and a new seating area.

Booking is now open for War of the Worlds Laser Tag, where you will be able to play as individuals, or part of a team, as you join the battle against the alien invaders, equipped with cutting-edge laser technology to restore peace among Worlds.

Read More
Bursaries for ten teenagers to study Irish at the Gaeltacht approved at Antrim a...
Airtastic in Newtownabbey. (Pic: Contributed).Airtastic in Newtownabbey. (Pic: Contributed).
Airtastic in Newtownabbey. (Pic: Contributed).
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the official opening on Thursday, May 2 at the Mill Road-based venue, Thomas Fegan, Business Operations Director for Airtastic Entertainment Centres said: “We are very excited about this new Laser Tag opening in Airtastic Belfast. It will make for a brilliant new addition to the centre as something that both kids and adults can enjoy.

"We recently built a Laser Tag arena in Lisburn that’s been very popular, so we think it’ll be a hit with customers here. It’ll also mean there’s a new activity to choose from for hosting a birthday party, a group trip or even corporate events with your workmates. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Airtastic Belfast (Newtownabbey) currently has a wide range of activities including an inflata park, a soft play centre, Ten Pin Bowling alley, an amusement arcade and NY Kitchen diner that serves American-style food and drinks.

Related topics:Newtownabbey