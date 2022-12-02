Royal Mail is asking its Northern Ireland customers to post their mail earlier than usual for Christmas as a result of the ongoing strike action by CWU.

The company is bringing forward its latest recommended posting dates for domestic and international mail to help manage any impact from planned strike action by the CWU during the festive season.

The CWU intends to take further industrial action on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24.

The changes to latest recommended posting dates are designed to help the firm keep mail moving in the run up to the Christmas period when mail volumes are higher.

With the threat of more planned CWU strike action across the UK, Royal Mail continues to deploy a range of contingency plans to keep communities, businesses and the country connected throughout the CWU’s ongoing industrial action.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer, Royal Mail, said: "The CWU is striking at our busiest time, holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country. We apologise to our customers for any disruption and delay that the CWU strike action is causing. We ask our customers to post early for Christmas to help us deliver Christmas.”

The dates are:

2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48 has changed from Monday, December 19 to Monday 12

1st Class 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24 Tracked 48 has changed from Wednesday, December 21 to Friday 16.

Royal Mail Tracked 24 has changed from Thursday, December 22 to Monday 19.

Special Delivery Guaranteed has changed from Friday, December 23 to Wednesday 21 December.

International – Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey has changed from Friday, December 9 to Saturday 3.

Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA and Canada has changed from Saturday, December 10 to Monday 5.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland has changed from Monday, December 12 to Wednesday 7.

And Belgium, France, Luxembourg has changed from Wednesday, December 14 to Friday 9.

