Northern Ireland food company Moy Park has installed a new state of the art combined heat and power (CHP) unit at its Craigavon facility, bringing substantial efficiency and sustainability benefits.

Delivered and installed by Centrica Business Solutions, the new CHP unit uses natural gas to generate electricity and hot water at the site, with its exhaust gases also used to feed into a heat recovery generator to provide steam. It means CHP technology is over twice as efficient as conventional power sources.

It is the latest in a series of measures Moy Park is taking to improve energy efficiency and meet its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2040. Alongside investment in emissions reduction projects in Moy Park owned facilities, the company is investing in research and development projects to strengthen and scale regenerative farming practices and is committed to reducing water use intensity by 15% by 2030 and have 100% renewable energy across the business by 2025. Last year, the company had its commitment to net zero validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nompilo Sibanda, general manager, Moy Park, said: “We have a responsibility to produce quality food in the most sustainable way and to reduce our impact on the environment. This responsibility is something we take very seriously, and across business we are taking action to make our processes more energy efficient and sustainable. This investment at Craigavon will ensure energy savings, and we are grateful to the team at Centrica for their partnership and collaboration in delivering this project.

“Our journey to net zero emissions by 2040 is ongoing and this is just one of many investments we are making to reach our sustainability goals. We are collaborating closely with partners to ensure our processes across the business and across the supply chain are more sustainable and bring us closer to our net zero target.”

Justin Jacober, director of Centrica Business Solutions UK & Ireland, explained: “CHP isn’t just an energy-efficient solution; it’s also a smart one. It allows businesses like Moy Park to produce heat and power from the same fuel, delivering cost savings, environmental benefits and energy security, all in one package.

“With net zero commitments driving change across Moy Park’s operations, the new CHP unit is a milestone on its journey to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. And, with the food and drink industry facing challenges from increased production costs and supply chain issues, improved energy efficiency is more important than ever. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Moy Park as the business realises the full benefits of this important investment.”

Moy Park's Nompilo Sibanda, Danielle Watkins, David Burrows and Matthew Foster

Centrica Business Solutions has provided a consolidated full wrap package for the industry leading food company, acting as investor, manufacturer, installer, and service provider that guarantees performance for the life of the system.

