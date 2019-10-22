Launch of fifth Assured Skills Academy

Alchemy Technology Services and North West Regional College in Londonderry have launched another Department for the Economy Assured Skills Academy.

The five-week academy, funded by the Department and delivered in conjunction with North West Regional College (NWRC), offers industry-relevant pre-employment training for 20 participants.

Upon successful completion, participants are guaranteed a job interview with Alchemy Technology Services.

Graeme Wilkinson, director of skills, at the Department for the Economy, said: “This latest Assured Skills Academy with Alchemy Technology Services will equip participants with the skills to become a technical analyst or business analyst in a fast-growing sector. Those who complete the course will gain an industry-recognised qualification and be ready to compete for a job.

“Last year, we successfully delivered training for over 400 individuals through Assured Skills Academies. The programme has been a great success in delivering the skills that are required in our local economy. This success has largely been due to the partnership approach with businesses, further education colleges and universities.”

Successful participants will be working in Alchemy’s centre of excellence for digital transformation in the global insurance market, with the potential for significant travel opportunities.”

Anne O’Neill, HR manager at Alchemy Technology Services, said: “Our first four Assured Skills Academies were very successful in bringing through people that we could employ and set on a fulfilling career path. With the support of the Department, we are delighted to be offering 20 more high quality training places in the North West.

“Our previous academy graduates are already working on significant global projects with our clients and have travelled across the UK, wider Europe, the US and South Africa.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to enter the insurance technology sector and we look forward to welcoming successful applicants into the Aaademy.”

Sinead Hawkins, business skills manager at NWRC, said: “NWRC has a strong track record of collaborating with local business to deliver real benefits. With support from the Department for the Economy, the college can provide cutting edge research and innovation expertise and also, such as with Assured Skills, high quality training to ensure employers have the people they need to keep growing. We look forward to working with the latest cohort of participants for the Alchemy Assured Skills Academy.”

For more information and to apply, visit http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills