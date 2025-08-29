​Lavender flavour in Wayne’s new heritage cordial from Belfast

Wayne Adair, the founder and managing director of Papas Minerals, producer of the new lavender cordial

​Belfast-based specialist in heritage soft drinks, Papas Minerals, famed or its multi-award-winning clove cordial and fiery ginger wine, has just developed a new lavender cordial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A completely new flavour of cordial, the lavender drink, described by the small company as the first of its kind to reach the shelves here, joins its extensive range of soft drinks under its successful Irish Sisters brand.

“Our lavender cordial combines delicate floral notes with a refreshing finish, making it ideal for mixing with sparkling water, gin or prosecco, or simply enjoyed on its own over ice. It is also perfect adding a dash to your iced coffee,” explains Wayne Adair, the founder and managing director of Papas Minerals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each bottle of the new lavender cordial is prepared by hand in east Belfast at our unit, reflecting our dedication to quality and our passion for producing something truly distinctive for our customers,” adds Wayne, who launched Papas in Bangor in 1999.

“We wanted to create a cordial that felt special and captured the calming essence of lavender, while celebrating our roots here in Belfast. Every step, from preparing the ingredients to bottling, is done by us, and we are proud to offer something you cannot find anywhere else.

“With its elegant flavour and limited availability, the lavender cordial is already drawing attention from food lovers and drinks enthusiasts who are eager to try something new and locally made.

“We have found that at the local artisan markets and events we have been attending over the past month, we are selling out of our new flavour! It has blown us away with how popular it has been with the launch,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another boost for the progressive business, the company has also successfully retained its SALSA accreditation for the second year.