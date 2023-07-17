The much sought-after accolade recognises the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services, outstanding client care, and adherence to rigorous quality management standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexcel is the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s legal practice quality mark, designed to promote excellence and set the benchmark for high-quality legal practice management. It provides assurance to clients that the firm they engage with has achieved and maintained the highest standards in areas such as client care, risk management, and staff development.

Attaining Lexcel accreditation is a significant milestone for P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors highlighting the dedication and professionalism of its team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional legal services to its valued clients.

Sean Kelly, finance and marketing manager at P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors, said the firm, which has offices in Dungannon , Belfast and Dublin, was ‘extremely proud’ to be recognised for its commitment to quality and unwavering focus on providing excellent client care.

“Obtaining Lexcel accreditation is a remarkable accomplishment for our firm and showcases our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of legal practice management,” said Mr Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to have a team that consistently goes the extra mile to ensure client satisfaction and deliver exceptional results.

“This accreditation reinforces our position as a leading law firm, emphasising our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our work through our ongoing investment in our staff, processes, and technology to provide outstanding legal services.”

Specialising in medical negligence, P.A. Duffy & Co Solicitors is the instructed law firm for the ‘Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice’ campaign group in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The firm also provides expert legal services across human rights and judicial review , family law, personal injury claims and conveyancing, Alternative Dispute Resolution , and corporate and commercial law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad