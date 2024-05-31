Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caitroina (Cat) McCusker, the regional market leader for PwC in Northern Ireland, is the new president of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber).Succeeding Cathal Geoghegan, managing director of Henderson Foodservice, Cat’s appointment was ratified today (Friday) at the membership organisation’s annual general meeting in Custom House.

Kailash Chada, group chief executive Officer at Phoenix Energy is the new vice president.

As regional market leader, Cat heads up a team of more than 3,700 PwC employees in Northern Ireland. She is also the education consulting leader for PwC’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region, a position which sees her work at a global and local level to drive innovative and disruptive work, helping universities to reimagine their student and staff experience. A graduate of Ulster University, Cat has also worked with major organisations across local government, central government and the police.

Speaking about her appointment as the 178th president of the business membership organisation, Cat said: “It is an honour to be appointed NI Chamber president, an organisation which is held in such high regard locally, nationally and internationally.

"Taking on the chain of office, which has been worn by some of this region’s most esteemed business leaders over more than two centuries is a privilege and certainly, a career highlight for me.”

With a particular interest and expertise in skills, ESG and technology transformation, Cat is especially focused on NI Chamber’s role in helping to address skills challenges, boosting competitiveness and enhancing productivity, adding: “Right now, businesses of all sizes face many well documented challenges but there is also a wealth of untapped potential in our economy. With the right combination of strategic direction from policy makers and collaboration with businesses, there is so much we can achieve in partnership. As President of NI Chamber, I look forward to working with the Board, Executive team and members across Northern Ireland to ensure that the experience and ideas of business leaders are heard and acted upon and that some of the game-changing measures needed to support high-growth sectors are prioritised.”

Cat McCusker, new president of the NI Chamber) and with Kailash Chada, the new vice president