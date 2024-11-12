Leading automotive businesses and professionals celebrate excellence at Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024

Winners announced as 40 local motoring businesses and professionals contested prestigious industry awards at gala-ceremony.

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024, sponsored by UsedCarsNI, celebrated the region’s top motoring talent and achievements in a highly anticipated gala awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Over 600 industry professionals gathered as 40 of Northern Ireland's top motoring businesses and professionals—from dealerships and leasing operations to maintenance and repair specialists and parts suppliers—competed across 21 prestigious award categories.

Shelbourne Motors emerged as the standout winner, securing multiple awards, including the Dealer Group Award and individual honours for Michael McCartan as Dealer Principal / General Manager, David Armstrong as After Sales Manager and Gareth Atkinson as Automotive Technician.

The prestigious gala ceremony also saw double wins for TrustFord, awarded Best Employer Excellence and Best Customer Service, and for Charles Hurst, recognised as EV Dealer and for Best Marketing Campaign. SERE Motors also earned accolades for After Sales Team and Sales Manager for Gerard Crossin.

Fleetwise was awarded Large Independent Dealer, with iGen Autos taking the title of Medium Independent Dealer and Giraffe Cars recognised as Small Independent Dealer. Fusco Vehicle Sales picked up the Used Vehicle Dealer accolade with Roadside Garages securing Best Community Campaign and Radius Vehicle Solutions winning Best Leasing Operation.

Rachel Murray from PBR Automotive received the Inspirational Female accolade, while Michael Steele from JRC Cars was named Rising Star. Matthew Leeman from The Car Nerd, took home the Apprentice award.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Terence Donnelly of the Donnelly Group, honouring his lasting impact on Northern Ireland’s motor industry.

Sasha Jeffrey, Director of PR & Events at ASG, said: “Congratulations to our exceptional winners, highly commended recipients, and finalists. The calibre of entries this year underlines the innovation, excellence, and commitment that drive Northern Ireland’s motor industry forward. Each entry showcased a sector that continues to set new standards and push boundaries in delivering remarkable customer experiences.

“It’s been inspiring to witness such fierce competition, and our judges faced the challenging task of selecting winners from an outstanding group of finalists. These awards are a testament to the achievements and progress within Northern Ireland’s automotive sector, and we’re proud to celebrate those who continually raise the bar for excellence.

“I want to extend heartfelt thanks to our independent judging panel, our headline sponsor Used Cars NI, and all our sponsors, partners, and entrants for their contributions in making this event a true success. We look forward to even greater accomplishments and a continued focus on excellence in the years ahead as the local automotive industry continues to thrive.”

Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at Used Cars NI added: “We are truly honoured to be part of an event that highlights the individuals and businesses setting the standard for excellence in Northern Ireland’s vibrant motor industry. Being in the room with so many exceptional professionals is a testament to the strength, innovation, and dedication that keep our sector moving forward.

"These awards are more than just recognition—they showcase the passion, resilience, and relentless hard work that drive our industry forward year after year. They are a celebration of the ingenuity and dedication that not only fuel our progress but also inspire us all to reach new heights, set higher standards, and continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Northern Ireland’s automotive sector.

"This event would not be possible without the support of our partners, sponsors, and, of course, ASG, whose commitment to Northern Ireland’s automotive industry has made these awards such a success. We’re proud to celebrate these remarkable achievements and the lasting impact each of you has on our industry. Congratulations to everyone who contributed to making tonight unforgettable.”

The independent judging panel of the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards is chaired by Sandy Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

The panel of esteemed industry leaders included Vic Covey, former Director of The Scottish Motor Racing Club and Fellow of The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) and Martin Hutchinson, former Chief Executive of Transport Training Services and Sector Skills representative for the NI Retail Motor Industry.

Joining Used Cars NI in supporting the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards as category sponsors and partners were AbbeyAutoline, Autoguard Warranties, Autokleen, Brian Thompson Photography, CarMoney, City Auction Group and Purple Rock, Close Brothers, Codeweavers, Cool FM, DSG Connected, EMaC, Eskimo Lead Management, GardX, Loanitt, Magowans, Momentum Warranties, MotoNovo Finance, MotorCheck, Northridge Finance, Phyron, PML Group, The Formula, TradeBid, Transport Training Services and Warranty Solutions Group.