Pictured at the announcement of the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalists: Roisin Shanks, EY partner, Martin Tierney of Seating Matters, Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, George McKinney, Executive Director, Business Growth, Invest Northern Ireland. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes, PressEye Photography

A delegation of 140 leading entrepreneurs from across the island of Ireland have travelled to Japan for the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ CEO Retreat.

The party includes Martin Tierney of Seating Matters (Londonderry), William McColgan of McColgan’s Quality Foods (Tyrone) and Terry Hughes of Pivotal (Antrim).

Running until Saturday, the retreat will see the entrepreneurs travel between Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto as they participate in a comprehensive programme of executive coaching, education and networking, while also experiencing Japan’s vibrant culture and traditions.

This year’s retreat will visit sites of major business, academic and diplomatic importance across Japan.

Key visits will include SoftBank Corporation HQ, where the group will meet with SoftBank president Kunihiro Fujinaga and executive vice president Daichi Nozaki, a ‘Mini MBA’ experience at Hitotsubashi University, delivered by leading Japanese academics professor Yoshinori Fujikawa and Hiroshi Ono, and Ireland House Tokyo, the centre of Ireland’s diplomatic relations in Japan, where the group will meet with Ambassador of Ireland to Japan, Damien Cole.

Later in the week the group will immerse themselves in Japanese culture in Kyoto before concluding with a visit to the World Expo in Osaka.

Japan is the world’s fourth largest economy with enduring strengths in areas including innovation, technology, automotive and manufacturing. The existing trade relationship between Ireland and Japan is strong with Japan positioned as Ireland’s second largest trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Many of the entrepreneurs travelling to Japan are already conducting business there, while others are seeking to expand their markets.

The delegation includes this year’s 24 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ finalists as well as programme alumni representing a broad spectrum of industries and representatives from Enterprise Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Julius Baer International.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner said: “The CEO retreat is one of the highlights of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme and this year we are taking the biggest ever cohort of entrepreneurs on the retreat to Japan.

"With the support of Julius Baer Invest NI and Enterprise Ireland r, our 140 entrepreneurs from across the island of Ireland will have the opportunity to meet with local business leaders, academics and experts, while also experiencing Japan’s vibrant culture and traditions.

"Martin Tierney of Derry’s Seating Matters, William McColgan of Tyrone’s McColgan’s Quality Foods and Antrim’s Terry Hughes of Pivotal will be travelling as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 finalists, together with a large number of alumni from across Northern Ireland for what is sure to be an incredible week of learning.

“Japan is renowned as an innovative leader across various industries, including manufacturing, electronics, automotive and robotics, with world-class Japanese companies such as Sony, Honda, Yamaha.

" It is a country rich in opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to expand beyond traditional markets and into the wider Asia-Pacific region, an area which continues to move from strength-to-strength. This retreat is an opportunity for our entrepreneurs to delve deeper into new market opportunities in Japan and expand their knowledge of business and trade in the region.

Roger Wallace, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ said: “Our CEO Retreat is designed to enable entrepreneurs to have the space to step back, engage with their peers and think differently, to embrace new ideas and to push themselves even further.

"The retreat is also an opportunity for entrepreneurs to deepen business relationships with fellow participants, often leading to fruitful collaborations, which is a core element of the Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ programme.

"We hope the retreat will inspire and energise our entrepreneurs and may even be the spark that ignites some great new and exciting business possibilities for this talented group of business leaders.”