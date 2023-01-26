Established over 60 years ago, AG is a 3rd generation family-owned business which now employs more than 230 people at eight locations across the UK and Ireland.

The first accolade was being Highly Commended in both the Manufacturer of the Year and Best Family Business categories at the Business Eye awards. The awards showcase the success of companies across specialist categories and sectors.

The company was recognised at the ceremony for its best-in-class walling, paving and facing brick products.

Paving and building manufacturer AG has scooped eight major awards.

The third award – from The Plant and Civil Engineering Awards for R&D Innovation of the Year– provided positive proof of AG’s ground-breaking work within the sector.

AG was also recognised at the prestigious RoSPA awards where they were rewarded for their ongoing commitment to health and safety in the workforce. These best-in-class awards recognise companies that are going above and beyond to ensure their workplace is safe. Their commitment and dedication of all AG employees and contractors to safety within the company was further recognised at the NISG (Northern Ireland Safety Group) Safety Awards for 2022 where AG received a Distinction Award.

The next award was for Sustainability and Quality Engineer Catherine Campbell who picked up the Future Leader award at the Innovate UK KTP Awards ceremony. The Future Leader Award is given to associates who have shown “exceptional skills in driving and delivering innovation strategy, demonstrating great teamwork and outstanding leadership potential”.

As well as this AG won the Best Branding and Positioning Campaign for AG’s launch of its latest ground-breaking product, Enduur

Led by Head of Marketing Ross Telford, the team launched an integrated campaign across digital and traditional media including innovative, sharply focused content aimed to showcase the unique benefits of Enduur.

AG’s dedication to introducing sustainable practices into their processes saw them win their eight award of the season in the Business in the Community Benchmarking Survey. This survey scores, recognises, and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

