The certification is a significant achievement for the Londonderry-based firm. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work – the global authority on workplace culture, with its rigorous, data-driven methodology – the accreditation confirms that the team has a consistently positive experience at Learning Pool.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-certified!” said Louise McElvaney, chief human resource officer at Learning Pool.

“It means a lot that our team has a consistently positive experience working here. It’s the inclusive focus on people first, and their relationship with our company that makes all the difference in this area. Our team is at the heart of everything we do and providing opportunities for them to grow and develop in their careers is a key driver for the company and a huge part of our success to date.”

Learning Pool creates learning experiences for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for over six million global learners, Learning Pool’s innovative learning platforms combine integrated technology, AI skills solutions, and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner’s performance.

“We congratulate Learning Pool on achieving their certification,” added Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. “Organizations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

As well as focusing on nurturing its team, the company is also serious about its responsibility to make the world a better place, continually striving to make a positive contribution through award-winning ESG activity. This was recognized with a gold award for ‘Best CSR Strategy’ at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers 2022.

Learning Pool also boasts exceptional customer service, and this year won a major accolade in the customer care industry - Gold for ‘Front-line Customer Service Team of the Year’ from the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service 2022.

