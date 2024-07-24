Lennon’s open new accident repair centre on the outskirts of Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cookstown-based accident repair specialist John Lennon has opened a new state-of-the-art workshop and offices at Sandholes Road on the outskirts of the town.

The site had been a farm with a house known as Ballyreagh House, close to the Dungannon roundabout on the edge of the town, and John knew it would be ideal for a new workshop for the family business when they outgrew their existing premises.

The Ballyreagh site had been cleared in 2018 but Covid-19 saw all development work stop until 2022 when Cookstown builders McGarrity Contracts, owned by Kevin McGarrity, began construction of the new offices and workshop.

‘’We are delighted with the work that McGarrity’s carried out for us and would highly recommend Kevin and his team for any size of project,’’ said John.

Lennon’s new Accident Repair Centre has recently opened at Sandholes Road, Cookstown. Credit: John O'Neill

The 10,000 square foot building now also includes an extra-large spray booth for painting high roof vans and lorries. The new purpose-built workshop with state-of-the-art paint spraying facilities can handle just about any size of job.

John Lennon founded the company back in 1972 in Chapel Street in the centre of town when he bought out John Allingham’s car repair business and set up on his own. John had been working at cars and vans from the age of 15, so when he took over the business he was already known for his expertise.

John’s success and commitment to work saw the company flourish over the years, and. as the motor trade changed over the years. He became more involved in insurance accident repair work.

John married Linda in 1980 and his new wife started working for the company on a part time basis looking after accounts, wages and general management, joining the company full time in 2000. Their son Paul joined the company in 2000 and began training at Riverpark Training in Mallusk. Paul takes after his father with a flair for painting and this was borne out when he won the UK Painter of the Year in 2003.

Along with a new vehicle refinishing spray booth there are new 2 and 4-post lifts, together with the much larger bespoke oven for painting high roof vans and lorries etc. There is also a paint mixing room, and prep bays. The launch came to the attention of Garage Trader NI magazine which has just published an 18-page article with the support of local suppliers.

John added: “While the vast majority of our work comes from major insurance companies, we are also happy to carry out work for private car owners and commercial companies.’’