New entrepreneurs are reminded that they have less than a week to submit their business ideas to be in with a chance to share in £15,000 of support up for grabs at the Start Up Launch Pad North West event.

The event is one of the highlights of this year’s Enterprise Week programme which launched this week, and submissions close on February 6. Up to 12 early stage start-ups can pitch their ideas to a Dragon’s Den style panel to bid for their share of the prize fund, and a wealth of business mentoring support from industry experts. Support is also available to help start up entrepreneurs apply and prepare for the pitch event including one to one mentoring, as well as a series of Pitching Workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is sponsored by Ulster University and Hyperfast NI, who are supporting the student and youth categories within the competition, which is open to students and anyone just starting out on their business journey. It’s just one of a whole host of business focused events, including workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities, taking place across Derry and Strabane during Enterprise Week which runs from March 6 to 10.

With just under a week left to apply, head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O’Connor, said: “The Start Up Launch Pad offers the chance to pitch their ideas to some of the leading figures in local business as well as secure much needed support for them to get their business venture off the ground. Successful start-ups will also be taking part in the event sharing their personal stories, and speakers will provide information on the current opportunities and support available within the sector to ensure start-up businesses have the best possible chance of success.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase new ideas in a positive and supportive forum where our experts can give advice on how to turn a passion into a practical and profitable business venture.”

The Start Up Launch Pad North West pitching event takes place on Wednesday, March 8 at the North West Regional College Strand Road Campus, running from 9.30am – 4.45pm.

It’s part of the wider Enterprise Week Programme which this year centres on the theme of ‘Seeds of Change’, highlighting the micro-businesses and SMEs in the North West who have grown with purpose, driven by expert management as well as focusing on sustainability, digital technology, growth and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad