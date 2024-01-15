Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, is holding its first recruitment fair of 2024 to resource and support growth.

The Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday 20th January at Belfast’s Gasworks Hotel (formerly Radisson Blu) from 11am to 3pm. Teams from the Airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Mount Charles, Airport Taxi company and Wilson James will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

There are currently more than 100 new jobs available across the site with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include ground handling, security, retail, driving and catering.

The roles will feed into major long-term investment plans currently underway at Belfast International Airport with phase one, a new security terminal, due to be operational by Summer 2024.

The airport is beginning the year with more good news, announcing 11 new routes with its airline partners EasyJet, Ryanair and TUI, which will offer passengers a greater variety of travel options to 70 destinations across the UK and Europe.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport said: “There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits and many are also flexible to suit lifestyle and other family commitments.

“The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector. With the current investment programme underway, it’s a really exciting time to join our team and come along on this journey.

“I would encourage anyone who has interest in this sector or keen to change their current career path to come along. You will get to experience what we can offer, get a feel for the workplace culture, and contribute to future growth.”