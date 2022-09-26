Global denim fashion brand Levi’s is upsizing its store at The Boulevard by nearly 50% following its success at the outlet since joining in 2019.

Proving not everyone made the switch from jeans to leggings in the pandemic, Levi’s enjoyed record sales and customer loyalty through what was a challenging time for the retail industry.

The original blue jeans creator’s success onsite has led to the brand upgrading to a 3,800sq ft unit.

Although the pandemic proved a difficult time for brick and mortar stores, The Boulevard continued to buck national trends and has welcomed 16 new businesses onsite since 2019, including kate spade new york, Dune London, Crew Clothing, Molton Brown and Joules. With retailer confidence continuing to grow rapidly, owners Lotus Property and consultants Johnstone Property have created bespoke leasing packages for tenants, which with the string of recent signings and extensions agreed, has proven a success.

Asset manager at Lotus Property, Aisling Lawless, said: “Having household names such as Levi’s trading well at The Boulevard is a huge signal for success in our scheme. Since opening in 2019, Levi’s have recorded incredibly strong sales and footfall figures and we are delighted they are upsizing their store to meet this demand.”

Lotus Property was advised by Johnstone Property Consultants.

Director at Johnstone Property consultants, Susanne Morris, explained: “Levi’s fits in seamlessly with the brands offered at The Boulevard. They are a global leader in denim fashion, consistently trading well with The Boulevard’s customer base, through even the unexpected pandemic years. We are thrilled they are investing further to upgrade and have a larger presence onsite.”

VP North Europe at Levi’s, Richard Hurren, added: “Our store at The Boulevard was the first of its kind for us in Northern Ireland when we originally opened in 2019. We have built a loyal customer base at the premier outlet, recording excellent sales through what was a trying few years for the industry. We are thrilled to commit to our Boulevard store, with customer demand meaning we can upsize to a larger and more prominent unit, where we will be carrying a greater range of stock.”