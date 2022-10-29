Successful hospitality entrepreneur Lewis Waterworth doesn’t believe in standing still in business and especially not when economic conditions are as difficult as they are at present.

He’s always been keen to explore and exploit business opportunities he’s spotted.

“I like to stay ahead of the field and be able to respond quickly and effectively to new opportunities,” he says.

Lewis has just invested in an impressive new coffee shop and tea room serving freshly cooked food on a daily basis in Newtownards, one of the busiest market towns here.

He’s invested substantially in a new Bow Bell’s outlet at a time when takeaways and other cafes across Northern Ireland are pulling down their shutters due to the economic crisis.

His new Bow Bells is the second café he’s established in the past year and follows a similar venture in Conlig, near Bangor. Newtownards is now the third distinctively branded Bow Bells café in Co Down – the other, the first to be established, is in Donaghadee.

All three outlets are focused on quality food using the very best ingredients and produce sourced from local suppliers and all cooked freshly to order by highly experienced chefs. In addition, the cafes offer produce for sale from their menus and from local artisans for purchase by shoppers.

“We’ve created local produce hubs, supporting artisanal producers through the use as key ingredients in dishes and direct sales to the public,” Lewis explains.

A portfolio of branded food products has been developed and is popular with shoppers.

Bow Bells has, in addition, won awards for its premium branded produce such as granola, pies and pork sausage rolls in major quality food events such as the annual Blas na hEireann gala Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Co Kerry.

“We opened Newtownards in early October and have been doing great business ever since,” he continues. “I had been looking for a suitable pitch close to the centre of Ards for some time when the opportunity came up to acquire space in The Precinct, a short walk from the square, home to a very popular food market every Saturday morning and close to the town’s main car park. I reckoned it would be an ideal location for a Bow Bells to offer something completely different for local people and visitors. It was an ideal opportunity to bring a new food experience to the popular market town.

“While I know there are other eateries in the town I believe that Bow Bells offers a unique service that is enhancing the town’s overall offering for shoppers and foodies.

“We are delighted to be offering our unique food solutions and excellent customer services to the tremendous variety of retailers that includes excellent fashion shops and show stores for men and women as well as furniture and hardware stores.

“Ards really is an exceptional shopping town. What was also tremendously encouraging was the warmth of the welcome we received from other traders in the town,” he adds. The people of Newtownards have also been very supportive since the launch.

“We were excited to be able to expand the successful Bow Bells brand by bringing it to Newtownards, where we are offering the same high-standard of service, traditional well-loved dishes and great coffee."

Lewis brought to the venture vast experience in running successful and innovative restaurants. He has hospitality in his DNA and knows how to run a successful and profitable food and catering business that offers customers quality local produce, great value and excellent service. It’s a well-managed business with tight cost control that has enabled investment for growth in both short and long terms.

In addition to Bow Bells, Lewis and brother Jody run two of the best bar/restaurants in Northern Ireland – the award winning Pier 36 and Harbour and Company overlooking the picturesque Donaghadee harbour and the iconic Lighthouse.

The two restaurants were established by their parents, Denis and Margaret Waterworth, two of the most respected personalities in hospitality here. Both still take an interest in the expanding business empire. Pier 36 also operates a popular guest house which recently achieved four-star accreditation from Tourism NI.

Bow Bells in Donaghadee, furthermore, has a unique feature in the shape of an upstairs art gallery for local artistes, such as musician and retired radio broadcaster George Jones, to exhibit their works.

The new Bow Bells in Ards has also created 10 new jobs and features a fully equipped kitchen for freshly cooked meals and snacks. As a result, the bar restaurants and cafes together employ around 90 people in Ards, Donaghadee and Conlig.

Lewis Waterworth and wife Lisa at Bow Bells

The harbour and lighthouse in Donaghadee are overlooked by Pier 36 and Harbour and Company restaurants