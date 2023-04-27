Alongside holding Great Place to Work accreditation over the last 10 years, the Belfast software company has also received special recognition for their results over the last five consecutive years on the list that recognises and celebrates great employers and high trust, high performing organisations and brands.

This brings the total number of awards Liberty IT has received in 2023 by the global authority on workplace culture to four having been named one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Wellbeing’, one of the ‘Best Workplaces in Ireland’ and one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Women in Ireland’ earlier this year.

The accreditations follow an extensive culture audit and employee survey which looked at a number of key areas, including how and why Liberty IT creates a unique environment and puts company values into practice, how every employee is supported in reaching their highest potential and how employees are involved in improving business performance.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said: “I’m really proud that we’ve been recognised as one of the UK’s ‘Best Workplaces’ for the fifth consecutive year, achieving a ranking up 21 places from last year’s placement. What makes these awards extra special are the fact that they are based on employee feedback through an extensive culture audit and employee survey. So, whilst it is great for the company to be acknowledged, these awards are very much in celebration of our employees and the collective work we do to make Liberty IT a great place to work.”

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent, added: “We are delighted to have received four accreditations from Great Place to Work so far this year, including recognition for the work we do to promote wellbeing in the workplace and support and empower women working in tech. These awards are testament to Liberty IT’s warm, authentic and supportive culture, which creates an environment where every employee feels respected, engaged and connected to the company, their colleagues and the work they do.”

With over 650 people across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Liberty IT is the industry leader in digital innovation, developing technologies exclusively for its parent company, Fortune-75’s Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Liberty IT’s expertise in designing and implementing innovative solutions using both existing and emerging technologies, combined with the commitment to providing a great place to work for employees, is unwavering.

