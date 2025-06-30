Pictured at the announcement that Liberty IT has been named as one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Wellbeing’ by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work are Jenny Winder, consultant; Tony Marron, managing director; Ciara Hunt, talent specialist; Rajesh Burla, principal software engineer and Emma Mullan, senior director of talent

Liberty IT has been named as one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Wellbeing’ by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work.

The industry leader in digital innovation and a key partner behind the global digital enablement journey for parent company, Fortune Top 100 Liberty Mutual Insurance, has been recognised on the prestigious list which celebrates businesses who have succeeded in helping their employees to experience high levels of wellbeing in the workplace.

To compile the list, Great Place To Work culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing their holistic experiences of wellbeing at work through fundamental aspects of employee wellbeing, including work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, and financial security.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

For Belfast-based Liberty IT, this has included an extensive number of initiatives recently introduced across the business, including the introduction of Fertility and Menopause Support Frameworks, enhanced maternity pay allowance and the launch of an Able Employee Resource Group to help promote an inclusive and equitable culture that fosters awareness, understanding and support for people with disabilities, caregivers and family members, ensuring all are supported to thrive.

This is the sixth award Liberty IT has received from Great Place to Work in 2025 having been named a Best Workplace in UK and Ireland; Best Workplace for Development in the UK; Best Workplace in Tech and Best Workplace for Health & Wellbeing in Ireland.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT said: “Being named a ‘Best Workplace for Wellbeing’ is testament to our commitment of putting our people first and creating a culture where they can thrive.

"At Liberty IT, we believe that wellbeing is fundamental to individual and collective success – it’s not just about what we do, but how we do it - and we’re proud to be a company where employee wellbeing is not just a priority, but a core value.”

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent, added: “This continued recognition from Great Place to Work highlights that our approach to mental, emotional and physical wellbeing is making a real difference to our employees. From the programmes that we offer, our inclusive leadership and professional growth opportunities, we’re proud to foster an environment where our people feel valued, supported and empowered.”