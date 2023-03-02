The industry leader in digital innovation has been ranked seventh in a list of 30 medium organisations, which recognises businesses that promote employee wellbeing, prioritise engagement at work and create a positive culture of recognition and appreciation.

The prestigious accolade follows an extensive culture audit and employee survey which looked at a number of key areas, including how and why Liberty IT creates a unique environment and puts company values into practice, how every employee is supported in reaching their highest potential and how employees are involved in improving business performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberty IT scored highly for its technology and innovation, and commitment to diversity and wellbeing, as well as creating a high trust environment where the employee voice is heard. This can be seen by giving its people the autonomy to choose how and where they work, with employees choosing to work either virtual first, hybrid or in office, while coming together in person for regular and purposeful connections.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said: “I’m really proud that we’ve placed seventh in the Great Place to Work Ireland Best Workplaces this year – a continuing recognition of the hard work and commitment of all the teams. On top of doing amazing and innovative work every day, our people take care of each other through our wellbeing initiatives and our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, making sure Liberty IT really is a great place to work for everyone.”

With over 650 people across the RoI and NI, Liberty IT is the industry leader in digital innovation, developing technologies exclusively for its parent company, Fortune-75’s Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad