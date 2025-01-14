Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liberty IT has once again retained a Silver Diversity Mark for its commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace

The industry leader in digital innovation was one of the first organisations in Northern Ireland to achieve the accreditation in 2021.

The prestigious accolade has been awarded by Diversity Mark NI by an independent panel of assessors following the company’s work across a number of policies and initiatives including the introduction of Fertility and Menopause Support Frameworks, enhanced maternity pay allowance and the launch of an Able Employee Resource Group to help promote an inclusive and equitable culture that fosters awareness, understanding and support for people with disabilities, caregivers and family members, so people of all abilities can thrive.

The accreditation also recognises the work Liberty IT is carrying out to encourage and support DEI across the business community which included the creation of their ‘DEI Forward’ event last year. The event was organised in partnership with community led group, Working with Pride, and was attended by over 100 guests from various sectors and industries and gave delegates the opportunity to gain insights and strategies from a panel of local and global thought-leaders on advancing DEI in the workplace.

Pictured at the announcement that Liberty has retained a Silver Diversity Mark for its commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace are Michael Loughan, solutions engineer and chair of Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG); Emma Mullan, senior director of talent; Janey Spence, senior data scientist and outgoing chair of STEM ERG; Tony Marron, managing director and Natasha Breslin, solutions engineer and chair of Women in Tech ERG

Tony Marron, managing sirector of Liberty IT said: “We are extremely proud of the diverse, equitable, innovative and creative culture that we have created at Liberty IT and the impact that this has for our teams who are central to everything we do. We are incredibly proud to have retained our Silver Diversity Mark and this reflects the great work being carried out by our people, our Employee Resource Groups and leaders, in the strides we take every day to ensure that we provide equitable opportunities for all.”

Emma Mullan, senior director of Talent at Liberty IT added: “We’re proud of the inclusive workplace that we have created where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. We have worked hard to create strong DEI foundations and lean into employee feedback and ideas and our people are confident in the knowledge that they play a key role in our DEI journey. Together, we are driving forward change and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that has a positive impact for us all.”

With over 800 people across the island of Ireland, Liberty IT is the industry leader in digital innovation, developing technologies exclusively for its parent company, Fortune-ranked Liberty Mutual Insurance.

