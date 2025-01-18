Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The property, which has housed a Lidl supermarket for more than 24 years, is located in Newcastle and priced offers over £1,950,000

A Victorian-era railway station in Northern Ireland, dating back to 1905, is on the market for nearly £2 million.

Currently home to a Lidl supermarket for over 24 years, the property, located in Newcastle, is listed for offers above £1,950,000.

The estate agent, Osborne King, who listed the property earlier this week, highlights the area's ‘thriving leisure and tourism economy’.

The listing explains: “The property comprises a former red brick Victorian Railway station building, built in c. 1905. With a central three storey tower between two single storey pitched roof properties, one of which was a former public house. The tower has a B1 Listing.

“To the rear the property has been extended providing a large modern single storey extension with a pitched cladded roof over. Service access to the property is via the rear car park. Internally the property is occupied by Lidl and fitted to their standard design.

“The property benefits from its own secure car parking providing spaces for approximately 65 cars on a site of c. 1.1 acres.”

Outlining the existing lease to lidl which ends this year, it added: “Leased to Lidl Northern Ireland GmbH at a passing rent of £105,000 per annum, expiring on 1st November 2025. Full details on request.

“There are no active planning applications on the property/site. The property sits within the town centre and settlement limit set out in the Ards and North Down Area Plan 2015, Map No. 3/004a – Newcastle.