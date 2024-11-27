Lidl Northern Ireland says it has procured more than £7.6 million from agri-food suppliers in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area last year.

The sizeable £7.6 million worth of goods was procured from the local agri-food industry for sale across Lidl Northern Ireland’s network of 42 stores throughout the region, according to according to its latest Supplier and Business Partner Impact Report.

A further £22.5 million worth of produce was procured and exported globally through Lidl’s expansive international store network, showcasing the best of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area’s produce across thousands of Lidl stores internationally, including significant contracts with local suppliers Glens of Antrim Potatoes and WD Meats which export to Lidl stores across Great Britain and Europe.

Overall, the report reveals that the supermarket retailer procured half-a-billion pounds (£530 million) from local suppliers and business partners across Northern Ireland. For the first time, the report also includes £56 million worth of services procured by the retailer in Northern Ireland.

Pictured (L-R) are Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland; and Robert Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland. CREDIT LANYON GROUP

The report also reveals that the retailer procured goods from more than 60 local agri-food suppliers, including Gilfresh, Wilson’s Country, Dale Farm, Moy Park, Crust & Crumb, WD Meats, Foyle Foods and more. £69 million of these goods were sold in Lidl stores across Northern Ireland, with over 75% (£404 million) shipped outside the region to Lidl’s expansive network of stores in Great Britain, Europe and internationally.Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland said: “Each year, our Impact Report highlights our longstanding commitment to supporting our entire network of local suppliers – both established and aspiring – to grow and develop by showcasing the very best of their produce at home in Northern Ireland, and in thousands of our stores across Great Britain and Ireland and as far as Romania, Greece and Cyprus.

“This year, we are also pleased to showcase our valued business partners who make our business what it is behind the scenes and are very much seen as an extension of our business in Northern Ireland.

“As we approach the end of our 25th year in Northern Ireland, I am extremely proud of the ever-growing contribution Lidl Northern Ireland continues to make to the local agri-food industry through our supplier partnerships and initiatives such as Kickstart.”

Robert Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Our market-leading growth in Northern Ireland over the past 25 years is testament to our long-established business model focused on investing in our local supplier network and bringing high quality, locally sourced fresh produce at great value to more than half-a-million shoppers across the region each week.

“Our sustained business performance allows us to continue investing in expanding our local supplier network as well as our network of stores in the region which, currently is at 42 stores, and will see further significant growth in the next 12 months.