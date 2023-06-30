News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Lidl Northern Ireland announces further price reduction on milk starting tomorrow

Retailer to pass on savings of over half a million pounds to shoppers in Northern Ireland in latest price cuts
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Jun 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 19:54 BST

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced that it will be reducing the price of milk in-store for the second time this year effective from tomorrow (Saturday).

Lidl NI will drop the price of a two-litre carton of fresh whole milk and fresh semi-skimmed milk from £1.65 to £1.55. This will see more than half a million pounds in savings passed directly on to its shoppers in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing the price reduction J.P. Scally, chief executive officer of Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “At Lidl we are very conscious of the cost-of-living challenges facing our customers and we remain committed to leading the grocery sector on price.

Most Popular

"We have dropped the prices of hundreds of household staple items in recent weeks, and we will continue to drop prices on the items that matter most to our customers.”

Read More
Northern Ireland health and fitness businesses encouraged to flex their muscles ...
Lidl Northern Ireland announces further price reduction on milk starting tomorrowLidl Northern Ireland announces further price reduction on milk starting tomorrow
Lidl Northern Ireland announces further price reduction on milk starting tomorrow
Lidl Northern Ireland will drop the price of a 2-litre carton of fresh whole milk and fresh semi-skimmed milk from £1.65 to £1.55. This will see more than half a million pounds in savings passed directly on to its shoppers in Northern IrelandLidl Northern Ireland will drop the price of a 2-litre carton of fresh whole milk and fresh semi-skimmed milk from £1.65 to £1.55. This will see more than half a million pounds in savings passed directly on to its shoppers in Northern Ireland
Lidl Northern Ireland will drop the price of a 2-litre carton of fresh whole milk and fresh semi-skimmed milk from £1.65 to £1.55. This will see more than half a million pounds in savings passed directly on to its shoppers in Northern Ireland
Related topics:Northern IrelandLidlLidl NI