Lidl Northern Ireland has announced that it will be reducing the price of milk in-store for the second time this year effective from tomorrow (Saturday).

Lidl NI will drop the price of a two-litre carton of fresh whole milk and fresh semi-skimmed milk from £1.65 to £1.55. This will see more than half a million pounds in savings passed directly on to its shoppers in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the price reduction J.P. Scally, chief executive officer of Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “At Lidl we are very conscious of the cost-of-living challenges facing our customers and we remain committed to leading the grocery sector on price.

"We have dropped the prices of hundreds of household staple items in recent weeks, and we will continue to drop prices on the items that matter most to our customers.”

Lidl Northern Ireland announces further price reduction on milk starting tomorrow