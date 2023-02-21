Lidl Northern Ireland has joined forces with Newry’s OOHPod to make its parcel lockers available to customers offering them the convenience of picking up or returning their online purchases, at the same time as their regular shop.

The strategic partnership with the Jonesborough-based ‘out of home’ self-service parcel locker firm is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and will see Lidl roll out the lockers to stores across the region in the months ahead.

The lockers are open 24/7, providing shoppers with added peace of mind by offering the option to have their purchases dropped safely and securely ‘out of home’ to avoid the risk of missed deliveries.

Avril O’Hehir, chief administration officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to be the first-to-market retailer with this innovative service offered by OOHPod. With simplicity and convenience at the heart of both our business models, OOHPod’s parcel lockers will offer safe storage at the point of delivery across our local store network, making Lidl NI a one-stop shop for all of your shopping needs.

“We are committed to building sustainable relationships with market leaders across industries that will have a positive impact, and we’re excited with what this new development will bring in the years to come.”

OOHPod is the brainchild of parcel delivery specialist John Tuohy, who launched the service in the Republic of Ireland in 2021, in a bid to provide shoppers with more flexibility in how they receive their online goods.

Customers using the OOHPod service can have their parcels delivered by any online store or carrier to their favourite Lidl NI store where OOHPod self-service lockers are available. Major courier UPS is fully integrated with OOHPod allowing customers to pick up and drop off UPS parcels by selecting the service through the UPS website.

John Tuohy, CEO of OOHPod, said: “OOHPod parcel lockers are designed with convenience and security in mind, and unlike other providers, our open network model means consumers can shop anywhere and have their parcels delivered straight to an OOHPod locker, no matter who the delivery provider is.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Lidl NI to bring the OOHPod service to stores across the region and to offer customers more choice with a seamless click and collect service.

“Picking up a parcel from one of our parcel lockers at Lidl NI means their package is kept safe until they are ready to pick it up – and can do their weekly grocery shop at the same time.”

OOHPod parcel lockers are currently in place at Lidl NI stores in Castlereagh, Newtownards, Shore Road Belfast and Lisburn, with additional lockers being rolled out at further sites across the region.

With a number of payment options to choose from, customers can opt to “pay as you go” by registering a payment method and only pay each time a parcel arrives.

For regular customers there are two discounted subscription bundles available. For just £7.50 per month Standard Subscription, customers can have three uses of a locker for a 48-hour period each time. A £17 per month Premium Monthly subscription gives 10 uses of a locker per month of 48 hours each time per use.