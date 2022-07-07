Lidl reveals opening date for new Belfast store - 13 new jobs created

The opening brings Lidl Northern Ireland back to the prime retail site after nine months of construction work.

The new store represents an investment by Lidl Northern Ireland of £4million into the local community.

An extra 13 new local jobs are being added to the existing workforce of 22 to accommodate a much larger retail operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Lidl store on the Shore road

A further 200 jobs were also created during the development and construction phases which are now almost complete.

Regional Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, Conor Boyle, said: “The opening of our new Shore Road store on Thursday 21 July reflects Lidl Northern Ireland’s commitment to North Belfast and to continuing to serve the Shore Road community who have shown extensive support for this highly-anticipated transformation project.

“As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re delighted to be advance our local and regional growth ambitions, with significant new investment, new employment opportunities and an enhanced shopping experience to be enjoyed by all our customers.”

Occupying an entire site size of 10,250 sq. metres, including a retail sales floor of 1,420 sq. metres, the new store on the Shore Road has been built to Lidl Northern Ireland’s exacting standards and award-winning ‘concept’ design which prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency with a range of environmentally-friendly features including an ISO 50001-certified Energy Management System.

The building team who created the new store

Shoppers will enjoy an enhanced shopping experience that includes an expanded product range, spacious aisles and improved customer facilities.

The new store opening is part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s promise to invest £32 million in the Belfast City Region as part of its growth plan and the Shore Road store opening will complement new stores completed or planned at Castlereagh Road, Hillview Retail Park on Crumlin Road, Boucher Road and Holywood Exchange.

The new Lidl Northern Ireland store on the Shore Road will open on Thursday 21st July 2022 at 8am.