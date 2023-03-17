Over 2,000 delegates will come to Belfast in October for four life-changing days of knowledge-sharing and networking, where they will be counselled by some of the most influential political, business and humanitarian leaders in the world.

The One Young World Summit is the world’s largest gathering of the next generation of global leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summit brings together young leaders representing over 190 countries and more than 250 organisations, to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity and accelerate their social impact.

A call has gone out this week for young people from Northern Ireland to sign up as delegates and for companies to sponsor their best young people to attend.

Everyone who attends gains lifelong membership to the One Young World Global Community, committed to building a fair, sustainable future for all. This exciting event will provide young leaders and businesses from Northern Ireland with an opportunity to effect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

meaningful change on a global level.

With tickets on sale and registrations already strong, the Summit provides an opportunity for businesses to partner with One Young World so their organisation’s outstanding young leaders can develop the skills to tackle the world’s greatest problems.

One young leader attending this year’s conference is social entrepreneur and Social Enterprise Training and Development Officer, Aimée Clint. Aimée is author of No Two Stars Are The Same, a series of two books she wrote to improve people’s understanding of autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diana Award winner encouraged local young leaders and businesses to be part of this unique opportunity.

She said: “Having the One Young World Summit in Belfast really is a once in a lifetime event which has the power to be truly life changing for everyone taking part.

“This is a chance for Northern Ireland’s best young leaders to join with the brightest young people from around the world all leveraged by an incredibly strong corporate network which, together, has the power to impact seismic change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, delegates become ambassadors post-event and are automatically eligible to attend future summits as a returning ambassador. They are also given lifetime membership of the One Young World community. These benefits include access to exclusive programmes, high-level speaking engagements, mentorship, curated events, media opportunities, impact measurement and year-round support from a dedicated community team.

One Young World counsellor Jackie Henry, managing partner, People & Purpose, Deloitte UK said there is so much the people of Belfast can talk about to these young people.

She explained: “At Deloitte, we’ve been proudly supporting One Young World since 2011 – and this year, I’m delighted that we’ll be welcoming over 2,000 young leaders to join us here in Belfast. It’s an opportunity for us share our story and there’s so much that young people visiting the city can learn from the people of Belfast – particularly on the 25th anniversary of the peace accord.

“It’s always brilliant to see the impact that One Young World and their ambassadors continue to make in developing a new generation of future leaders. We’ve got a delegation of incredible young people from Deloitte taking part this year, including some of our own team from Belfast, and I’m looking forward to joining them at the summit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One young leader attending this year’s conference is social entrepreneur and Social Enterprise Training and Development Officer, Aimée Clint. Aimée is author of No Two Stars Are The Same, a series of two books she wrote to improve people’s understanding of autism

Following the opening ceremony, which will take place at the SSE Arena, delegates and returning ambassadors will spend three days at the award-winning ICC Belfast for an action-packed agenda of speeches, panels, workshops and networking events.

Following a global consultation process, the five plenary challenges for the 2023 Summit to consider have been announced. Fittingly, as the summit takes place in Belfast, peace and reconciliation play a central role. Organisers are proud that One Young World will be in the city to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace accord in Northern Ireland.

The 2023 plenary challenges are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Peace and Reconciliation: How can communities build and sustain lasting peace?

2. Climate Emergency: How can we insure responsible stewardship of our planet’s resources?

3. Food Crisis: How can we end this global food crisis before it becomes a hunger catastrophe?

4. Education: How can we fight inequality through education?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Mental Health: How can we make mental health a priority?

At previous Summits delegates have been counselled by activists, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates and CEOs of Global Businesses such as Lewis Hamilton, Arianna Huffington, and Professor Muhammed Yunus amongst many other global figures.

Since launching in 2009, it has developed into a major forum for governments, NGOs and businesses to face the youth of the world and partner in tackling global challenges with the next generation of socially responsible entrepreneurs. The One Young World community has grown to a network of over 13,500 Ambassadors, whose projects have gone on to impact 35.8 million people worldwide.

Many companies increase their level of involvement each year, demonstrating their ever-growing commitment to young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad