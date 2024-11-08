Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to Terence Donnelly OBE, executive chairman of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, announced at the NI Motor Industry Awards ceremony on Thursday, celebrates an individual who made a profound impact on the sector through their commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence.

Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Terence said: “It is a tremendous honour to have been recognised with this Lifetime Achievement Award and I am very grateful to the NI Motor Industry Awards for naming me as the 2024 recipient.

“This award is testament to the fantastic team here at the Donnelly Group and the customers who have supported us for so many years.”

With Terence at its helm, the Donnelly Group has nine sites across Northern Ireland with 18 manufacturing partners, including vehicle giants Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Vauxhall, and Volkswagen.

The Donnelly Group also comprises TBC Conversions which specialises in bespoke vehicle conversion across its factories in Liverpool and Dungannon at which a £1m investment programme is currently underway.

Terence continued: “Since its inception almost 80 years ago, the Donnelly Group’s ethos has always been built around keeping the customer central to everything we do, and it is this commitment to customer service that makes us the first choice for customers all over Northern Ireland.

“Having the right people around the boardroom table, across our showrooms and in our workshops allows us to exceed the expectations of our customers, and now as a third-generation family business, I am confident we have an exceptional team in place to build upon our accomplishments and achieve continued growth and success together.”

Earlier this year, Terence became the first person in Northern Ireland to receive an OBE for services to the motor industry, reflecting the lasting and impactful effect that he has had throughout his career.

In addition, Terence is a recipient of the coveted Volkswagen Diamond pin – the highest individual award from Volkswagen – and was named Industry Personality of the Year at this year’s National Franchised Dealers Association Awards.

